11/04/2021 at 08:57 CET

Alicia Mendoza Martin

Our mobile screen vibrates with each notification: it is a new like, a new comment, a new mention. These stimuli release dopamine, a neurotransmitter in the brain known to give us pleasure. But when our notifications turn into negative comments, few likes or few followers, instead of giving us moments of happiness, they can cause a reduction in our self-esteem.

The social networks They can become the source of validation for our sons and daughters if we do not promote their self-esteem from an early age. That is, our children will feel comfortable with their own being if they receive numerous likes from Instagram and, on the contrary, they will have low self-esteem if they receive negative comments or no one follows them on a social network. Screen addiction and its repercussions on self-esteem not only occur in children and young people, but adults can also have problems about their insecurities and their self-perception. Because, It is so important that self-love is promoted from childhood so that our children’s exposure on social networks is as healthy as possible.

Problems related to social networks and self-esteem

As we explained in this article, self-esteem is the set of perceptions, values ​​and evaluations that a person has of himself about his physique, personality, character, etc.

Validation in social networks can generate a dependency problem that implies that a person only feels good when they receive positive feedback in these networks. “Validation can have a dependency, because if I learn to feel loved by a photo I take, and that feeling loved makes me feel good, I will always be looking for the same thing. I will be looking for the perfect photo so that they continue to validate me so that I continue to feel that I am worth it. It’s a very dangerous loop & rdquor ;, says psychologist Patricia Ramírez.

Boys and girls with low self-esteem can be very influential when taking an action or making a decision. “What they do is let themselves be guided or advised by someone who has a stronger personality or more of a leader in their group,” says Patricia. And this can happen both in real life and in virtual life.

Likewise, the lawyer Pablo Romero told us in this interview that young people are not aware of the dangers present in social networks. Problems such as cyberbullying that, according to Save The Children, 40% of those surveyed in their study have suffered with an onset at 8 years of age; or problems such as bodyshaming (ridiculing or shaming someone for their physical appearance) that also affect our children. This perfection of the bodies in social networks is required of both boys and girls, although the study ‘Self-esteem i autoimatge dels adolescents’, led by Mercè Pollinica, showed that 19.2% of women had low self-esteem compared to a 7.1% of young men.

How to boost self-esteem so that our children have a good relationship on social networks when they grow up?

The study ‘Self-esteem i autoimatge dels adolescents’ found that in the first years of puberty, from 12 to 14 years, 19.4% of adolescents have a lower self-esteem, and as it grows, this decreases: between between 15 and 16, 7.7% and between 17 and 19 years, 4.1%.

That is to say, our children carry self-esteem problems from a young age, and with social networks these problems can be aggravated. Therefore, we must promote self-esteem from childhood and to do so, Patricia Ramírez gives us the keys:

Good self-esteem = fostering autonomy: As Heike Freire tells us in our course "How to avoid overprotection & rdquor ;," autonomy is closely linked to self-esteem & rdquor ;. For this reason, from an early age, as fathers and mothers, we must proportional safe spaces where they can carry out small actions on their own without our supervision, so that we can provide them with security and confidence and a positive image of themselves. "Doing things alone gives them a sense of control & rdquor;, Patricia tells us

Exploit the different intelligences: That is, that self-esteem is not only related to academic performance, but also to other characteristics of your person. Also, by showing them admiration, we have to understand that our pride cannot depend on their successes. As Patricia tells us, it should not be "how proud I am of your grade & rdquor ;, but" I hope you feel proud of what you are achieving & rdquor ;.Give them unconditional love: Show them that we love them in all situations, not just when they do something right. "Unconditional love comes from my son knowing that I love him, he has misbehaved or got the grade that is & rdquor ;, says Patricia.Do not make comparisons: When our children hear that we compare them with other children, they may feel inferior.

When do I allow my child to have social networks?

From Unicef ​​they give us the guidelines so that we can know how long children should be exposed to the screens according to their ages: from 5 to 12 years old they recommend that their access be supervised and that they be a maximum of an hour and a half a day, and from adolescents recommend that they be guided to make proper use.

Patricia Ramírez tells us that regarding access to social networks, “the correct age is the one that indicates that you can open a social network & rdquor ;. Although it also points out the stigma that we create for children if we delay the option of letting them have networks, so the permit must be established according to the maturity they present.

Regarding the control of these, which we already analyzed in this article, We must allow them autonomy and their own space without intruding on their networks, although, as Patricia says, “we do tell them to let us follow them, that we are very interested in knowing what they are saying, when they post something that we don’t like, don’t judge them & rdquor;. That is, give them their space and that they also invite us to it. Their trust in us will also allow them to have a better self-esteem and greater self-confidence in their social networks.