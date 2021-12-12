

Vicente Fernández died at 81 years of age

Photo: MAURICIO DUENAS / .

Sunday morning, December 12 the death of the mariachi king Vicente Fernández was announcedThis was done through the singer’s Instagram account where it was specified that he had died at 6:15 am in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”, they wrote in the publication.

After the news was released Farewell messages from different stars of the show began to arrive, all express their gratitude to this figure of music that crossed borders.

Mexican actress and singer Lucero was one of the first to share some heartfelt words through Facebook, the letter is accompanied by a photo in which he is seen with Fernández, face to face, several years ago.

“I feel in my soul the departure of my beloved Vicente Fernández. It leaves a huge hole in my soul and in that of all Mexicans. Having shared so many moments with him is my great joy. Keep flying Chente beloved, the Virgin of Guadalupe lights your way. I hug your family with all my love, ”Lucero wrote.

The also Mexican singer Carlos rivera He said “Our last great legend of Mexican music is gone“He also assures that his arrival in heaven was made to the rhythm of his best songs, those that will remain as a legacy to all generations.

The Spanish Alejandro Sanz also joined the long list of figures who said goodbye to the Mexican singer. Sanz wrote that it was a very sad day and that he was speechless.

He assures that “the history of Mexican music will always bear your name Vicente.”

For his part, the Puerto Rican Ricky Martin shared three photos with Fernández in which he wrote “Don Chente with me was an angel all his life.”

These are just some of the comments the stars made, now It remains to wait for the tributes that will be made to him in the coming days and months.

