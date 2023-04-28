this is how the Air Foamposite One Galaxy shoes are

2024 marks not only the completion of the Artemis II Mission, with four astronauts reaching the orbit of the Moon. It’s also the return of a space classic for Nike shoes, the Air Foamposite One Galaxy.

With the starry sky as the main image, this shoe was originally released in 2012, during the NBA All-Star weekend in Orlando. It was part of a space-themed collection, including exclusive models for LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant, as Complex Sneakers recalls.

The craze for its launch was such that several retail stores had to cancel their sale, due to the riots on the scene.

Complex Sneakers recalls that one person offered to trade his car, with a full tank of gas, for a pair of Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy size 10.5.

It was a real beauty, and we will have it back by 2024, according to advance zSneakerheadz.

This was the original Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy

The original model had a complete print with blue and purple tones, with details of stars, evoking the night sky, the galaxy.

The Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy also featured a glow-in-the-dark sole, and a hangtag that read “remove before flight.” As if the experience of having shoes like these will take you to infinity (and beyond).

The material used, Foamposite, is wrapped in polyurethane, which gives the shoe its shape and structure. It was explained by Eric Avar, who led the creation for Nike ahead of its launch in 1997.

Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy Shoes

“We thought, ‘What if you could put your foot in a bath of liquid material and it would stick? What if you could play basketball with just that?’ That was my inspiration, and I tried hard to get people to imagine it,” said Avar, narrating the origins of the Air Foamposite One.

The rest is history. Now it’s time to wait for the Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy model to return to stores by 2024. And that the four astronauts, three from NASA and one from Canada, comply with returning to the vicinity of the Moon on the Artemis II Mission.