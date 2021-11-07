WhatsApp is devising a way to group different group chats by topic, to facilitate communication between different organizations and also groups of users.

WhatsApp is an application used mainly to communicate with friends and family, and also to enter those groups in which we sometimes regret the continuous notifications, but it seems that Meta would be working on a feature called “communities” and that it would help to encompass or organize groups according to a larger theme.

It is not the first time that something about communities has been heard on WhatsApp, but now thanks to wabetainfo we already have even the first screenshots that seem to hint that it is a feature that could be available during the next few weeks in the stable version.

You could say that communities is a new place where administrators have more control over various WhatsApp groups, having the ability, for example, to group several groups that share some type of theme.

Basically it is like a group chat, a private place where several people communicate, also all end-to-end encryption, but mainly under a single theme.

To distinguish a community from a lifelong group chat, a different design has been chosen with square icons with rounded edges.

Administrators could send messages in this group chat and they could group together some groups related to the community. Perhaps you understand it better if you think of a forum, where we have several sub-forums grouped under a single topic.

Thus, for example, a community could be created about a university degree, and then each of its subjects would be groups included in this community. Also similar to what Discord does with the servers that would be communities and the channels would be the groups.

If you use Slack it is also similar, with the different spaces that house the corresponding channels. Basically a new way of grouping groups that share some theme.

WhatsApp would offer different tools for administrators to better manage all the groups that are included within a community, with tools that have not yet come to light.

As usual, community administrators could invite other people either by adding them manually or via a community invite link.

This feature is still in a very early phase of development and yet it has not even reached the beta for WhatsApp or for Android and iOS, so practically everything, including its design, could vary until we finally see it in the final version.