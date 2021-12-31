12/31/2021 at 4:53 PM CET

The sixth wave of the covid pandemic is leaving record numbers in society but also in the world of football. After the Christmas break, the First and Second Division teams have reported a cascade of positive cases.

Deportivo Alavés

The babazorros reported a positive on December 8 before the Christmas holidays but after the nougats, the Vitoria team announced six positives in your ‘bubble’. None of them is a footballer in the Alavés first team.

Athletic club

Unai Simón and Iñigo Martínez were the first two players to fall but it was before the last game of the year against Betis. After the return, Raúl García, Iñigo Lekue, Unai Nuñez and Asier Villalibre have tested positive. The names have been made known at the express wish of the footballers.

Atlético de Madrid

After arriving ‘clean’ at Christmas, the last antigen tests carried out on the return to training discovered the positives of Diego Pablo Simeone, Koke, Griezmann, Herrera and João Félix. None of them will be able to be before Rayo Vallecano.

FC Barcelona

The wave is being strong in Can Barça. Lenglet and Dani Alves they were the first to be affected and then they fell. Umtiti, Dembélé, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Coutinho, Ez Abde and Jordi Alba. Xavi Hernández is in the frame to face Mallorca.

Real Betis

Guarded tested positive before the holidays and after them, the number of positives amounts to six. Only the name of Borja Iglesias is known, who made it public on his social networks.

Cadiz CF

Álvaro Cervera’s team returned to training without five of his players, positive for covid and isolated following the sanitary protocol. In the statement they did not specify the name of the footballers.

Celta Vigo

The Vigo team confirmed on December 23 five positive cases to which four more have joined in the return to work. Eduardo Coudet’s staff, low minimums.

Elche CF

Elche has officially confirmed this Friday, through its coach, Francisco Rodriguez, the positives by covid of the Argentine players Lucas Boyé, Darío Benedetto and Iván Marcone, in addition to those affected by Spaniards Pere Milla and Lucas Pérez. Also, the captain Gonzalo verdu He also tested positive at the beginning of the week, but the last tests were already negative and he has returned to training.

RCD Espanyol

Vicente Moreno’s squad also suffers the effects of the sixth wave. Last Monday they reported up to seven positive cases. Five are about footballers and two more in the coaching staff. The names are unknown.

Getafe CF

Those of Quique Sánchez Flores seem to be one of the teams with the fewest First Division cases. In total, three. They face Real Madrid on the next matchday.

Granada CF

Eight positives They notified from the Nasrid club that they are distributed as follows: Four are footballers from the first team, one is from the subsidiary and the other three are part of the technical ‘staff’ of a Robert Moreno who has made the team a bubble.

Raise UD

Without going beyond the names, the Granota team reported on December 27 the detection of five positive cases. Three are footballers and two are from the coaching staff.

RCD Mallorca

Barça’s next rival in LaLiga will arrive at the game against Barça with up to seven positive cases. Four of them are members of the squad and the other three are from the technical ‘staff’. Unknown names.

Osasuna

It has the positives of Chimy Ávila and Íñigo Pérez. Manu Sánchez, Darko and Barbero presented an ‘indeterminate’ result after the PCR. A panorama that caused all the club’s training and activities to take place behind closed doors these days. Meanwhile, Budimir and Kike García were able to train with the team before the new year after overcoming their period of isolation.

Vallecano Ray

Probably one of the most affected teams in LaLiga. After the last tests carried out (December 30), the franjirrojo group had up to 10 positives in its ranks. A situation that has left the last training session of the year with only 15 players from the first squad available, but with Andoni Iraola, who also passed the covid, at the head of the session.

They are in quarantine: Dimitrievski, Alejandro Catena, Baby, Álvaro García, Mario Suárez, José Ángel Pozo, Oscar Trejo, Randy Nteka, Radamel Falcao and Yacine Qasmi.

Real Madrid

After confirming the positive of Vinicius (last December 29), the last to join the Real Madrid covid list was Luka Jovic after meeting the results of the PCR test this Thursday. Some tests in which Thibaut Courtois, Eduardo Camavinga Y Fede Valverde they were negative. In the case of the Belgian goalkeeper, he tested negative in two successive tests.

The white team had just come out of an outbreak in which Marcelo, Lunin, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Bale, Alaba, Isco and Modric were positive.

Real society

The San Sebastian team has confirmed up to 10 positives in its ranks although, for the moment, it has not confirmed the names of any of them.

Seville

The Seville team has reported three positives in the first team squad in the tests carried out after the Christmas holidays. As reported by the club in a statement, two of them already were during this mini break. In the following days, Sevilla has confirmed two more cases that bring the number of affected in the team to a total of five. All are isolated as required by the protocols.

Valencia

In his case, the group ‘che’ reported four positive cases after the tests carried out on December 29. The names have not transcended.

Villarreal

He is the only one of the First Division teams that will not give information about those affected in his team. In addition, all training sessions are held behind closed doors.