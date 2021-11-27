11/27/2021

The updated rankings of the six groups that are part of the finals of the Davis Cup 2021 that are being disputed in Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck.

The competition in this group stage started on November 24 and will end next Sunday 28 of the same month.

the tables by groups and the classifications of this phase of the Davis Cup 2021.

CLASSIFICATIONS DAVIS CUP 2021

GROUP A

Position Country PG PP Matches Sets Games 1 Spain 3 0 1-0 6-0 49-41 2 Russia 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ecuador 0 3 0-1 0-6 41-49

B GROUP

Position Country PG PP Matches Sets Games 1 Sweden 3 0 1-0 6-0 37-24 2 Kazakhstan 0 0 0 0 0 3 Canada 0 3 0-1 0-6 24-37

GROUP C

Position Country PG PP Matches Sets Games 1 France 2 1 1-0 4-4 41-39 2 Czechia 1 2 0-1 4-4 39-41 3 Great Britain 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP D

Position Country PG PP Matches Sets Games 1 Croatia 3 0 1-0 6-1 43-27 2 Australia 0 3 0-1 1-6 27-43 3 Hungary 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP E

Position Country PG PP Matches Sets Games 1 Italy. 2 1 1-0 4-2 33-24 2 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 3 USA 1 2 0-1 2-4 24-33

GROUP F

Position Country PG PP Matches Sets Games 1 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 2 Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 3 Austria 0 0 0 0 0