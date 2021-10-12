Today we were struck by these videos that we have compiled into one, to see how color and design printers work on objects.

Have you ever wondered how cheap objects we buy in Chinese bazaars are printed?

Dishes, pans, toys, clocks, decorative items … Sometimes they surprise with how cheap they are, so they have to use a fast and efficient way to print colors and designs.

Lian Yi Printing Machinery Co., Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer that has been building for 28 years machinery to print on objects easily and cheaply. Here you can see how he prints bowls, wall clocks, and toys:

If you have never seen how this type of machine works, it will surely have surprised you like us the way plates and bowls are printed with designs and colors.

The typical printer head that draws on the object is not used. And neither is it a mold or a compact block that permeates the article.

The use of a kind of rubber band bubbles that are impregnated with a design and then stamped on the object, deforming to such an extent that it covers its entire surface, even if the size varies.

It is a very curious technique to see, almost hypnotic.

The Comgrow Creality 3D Ender 3 3D printer is one of the most affordable and top-rated on Amazon. It is a DIY 3D printer with a printing surface of 220 x 220 x 250 mm. It only needs 5 minutes to warm up, and it is able to resume printing when stopped.

Lian Yi Printing Machinery Co., Ltd has been manufacturing for 28 years industrial printing machines for commercial items.

In their catalog there are dozens of different machines that use different techniques, depending on the shape or material on which you want to print.

Pad printing machines, screen printing machines, automatic spray painting machines, IR hot tunnel dryers, UV curing machines, plate making equipment … There are many different options for companies that sell toys, kitchenware, gifts, items. advertising, etc.

Lian Yi Printing Machinery Co., Ltd sell their machines in dozens of countries, including Spain, and there are customers who use it as their main supplier.

As a Vietnamese company that purchased 1,198 pad printing machines in a single order.

A curious video that allows us to see how some of the everyday objects we buy in Chinese bazaars are made.