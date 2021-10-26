10/26/2021

On at 09:07 CEST

The women’s selection of Spain of football has been framed in Pot 2 of the draw of the Euro 2022, which will be held at the Victoria Warehouse in the city of Manchester on Thursday 28 from 17:30 (CET).

SO ARE THE PUMPS

Pot 1: England, Netherlands, Germany and FrancePot 2: Spain, Sweden, Norway and ItalyPot 3: Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and AustriaPot 4: Iceland, Russia, Finland and Northern Ireland

SWEEPSTAKES FORMAT

The draw will be pure and the 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four and the first two will go to the knockout phase of the quarterfinals.

✨🏆 # WEURO2022 DRAW 🏆✨ 📅 Thursday 28 October

📍 Manchester, England

⏰ 18:00 CET

📺 Live on https://t.co/PoUVyZW2pD with special guests Everything you need to know about this month’s star-studded draw 🤩👇 – UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 (@UEFAWomensEURO) October 15, 2021

The event will be presented by the former England international, Alex Scott, and the BBC presenter, Gabby Logan. The groups will be raffled and announced by the French Camille Abily, a five-time UEFA Women’s Champions League champion; the german Anja Mittag, a three-time UEFA Women’s EURO winner; the top scorer of the Swedish women’s team, Lotta schelin; the top scorer of the England women’s team, Kelly smith; and some current Premier League players.

FEMALE EURO CUP DATES 2022

The final phase of Euro 2022 will take place between July 6 and 31 in ten stadiums spread over nine venues: Brighton, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan and Leigh.

After the draw, the match schedule will be announced and, from 8:00 p.m. (CET), any fan will be able to participate in the public draw to request tickets for all matches until 8:00 p.m. (CET) November 16.