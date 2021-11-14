11/14/2021 at 8:57 PM CET

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has won his sixth victory of the season in Brazil and again tightens the fight for the World Cup with Max Verstappen (Red Bull). The Dutch rider, who finished second on the podium and also added two points in the race to Saturday’s sprint, leaves Interlagos with a 14-point lead in the championship over his British rival. Three grand prizes remain (the unprecedented Qatar and Saudi Arabia and the final chapter in Abu Dhabi, on December 12) for the splendid pulse that both are offering this season to be resolved.

In terms of team standings, Hamilton’s victory and Bottas’ third place on the podium (which he also won on Saturday and added 3 points), puts Mercedes more ahead of Red Bull (11 points).

Next weekend in Qatar, F1 is preparing for another battle to the limit.

This is how the World Cup goes (19 of 22)

1. Max Verstappen (PB) 332.5 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 318.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 203

4. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 178

5. Lando Norris (GBR) 151

6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 148

7. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 139.5

8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 105

9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 92

10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 62

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 50

12. Sebastian Vettel (ALE) 42

13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 26

14. Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 20

15. George Russell (GBR) 16

16. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 10

17. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1

19. Mick Schumacher (ALE) 0

20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0

21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0

Equipment

1. Mercedes 521.5 points

2. Red Bull 510.5

3. Ferrari 287.5

4. McLaren 256

5. Alpine 112

6. AlphaTauri 112

7. Aston Martin 68

8. Williams 23

9. Alfa Romeo 11

10. Haas 0