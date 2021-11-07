11/07/2021 at 23:19 CET

After winning his third victory in Mexico and the ninth in his account this season, Max Verstappen consolidates his leadership in the Formula 1 World Championship, now with 19 points over Lewis Hamilton in the absence of four great prizes (Brazil Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi).

If the drivers’ classification is tight, even more so is the team championship, in which Mercedes remains at the top of the table, although now with Red Bull only 1 point behind.

CLASSIFICATION

Grand Prix of Mexico

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1: 38’39 “086

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at 16 “555

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at 17 “752

4. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) at 62 “845

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 81 “037

6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1 lap

7. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1 lap

8. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1 lap

9. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) to 1 lap

10. Lando Norris (McLaren) to 1 lap

11. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1 lap

12. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) to 1 lap

13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1 lap

14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) to 2 laps

15. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) to 2 laps

16. George Russell (Williams) to 2 laps

17. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) to 2 laps

18. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) to 3 laps

Withdrawn:

Mick Schumacher (Haas) Lap 1

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Lap 1

This is how the World Cup goes:

1. Max Verstappen (PB) 312.5

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 293.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 185

4. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 165

5. Lando Norris (GBR) 150

6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 138

7. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 130.5

8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 105

9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 86

10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 60

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 46

12. Sebastian Vettel (ALE) 42

13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 26

14. Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 20

15. George Russell (GBR) 16

16. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 10

17. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1

19. Mick Schumacher (ALE) 0

20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0

21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0

Equipment:

1. Mercedes 478.5

2. Red Bull 477.5

3. Ferrari 268.5

4. McLaren 255

5. Alpine 106

6. AlphaTauri 106

7. Aston Martin 68

8. Williams 23

9. Alfa Romeo 11

10. Haas 0