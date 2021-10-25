10/25/2021 at 1:43 PM CEST

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) defined the United States GP as “the best race of the year.” The truth is that the battle between the two candidates for the title, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was a spectacle. Ultimately, Red Bull won, by a minimal advantage (less than a second). That allowed him to increase his leadership in the World Cup in a circuit favorable to his opponent and in the absence of one race less.

On the other hand, the pulse for the team title is also very even. Mercedes beats Red bull by 23 points and the pulse between Ferrari and McLaren for third place in the championship tightened even more in Austin, where the Maranello they cut four points from those of Woking, staying at just 3.5.

And so, when there are only five races left, the two world championships, the drivers ‘and the teams’ races, are red hot.

This is how the World Cup goes (17 of 22)

Pilots:

1. Max Verstappen (PB) 287.5

2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 275.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 185

4. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 150

5. Lando Norris (GBR) 149

6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 128

7. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 122.5

8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 105

9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 74

10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 58

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 46

12. Sebastian Vettel (ALE) 36

13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 26

14. Yuki Tsunoda (JAP) 20

15. George Russell (GBR) 16

16. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7

17. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 6

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1

19. Mick Schumacher (ALE) 0

20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0

21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0

Equipment:

1. Mercedes 460.5

2. Red Bull 437.5

3. McLaren 254

4. Ferrari 250.5

5. Alpine 104

6. AlphaTauri 94

7. Aston Martin 62

8. Williams 23

9. Alfa Romeo 7

10. Haas 0