Carla Esparza is one of the greatest exponents of the women’s UFC. Unbeaten champion in the first edition of the strawweight category, she is located in the second place in the official competition ranking. In addition, she has a history of 17 wins and six defeats throughout her career, which began in December 2014. Beyond being considered one of the best, the American with Ecuadorian roots could not close the year with a victory since they gave up the fight against Danielle Kelly in the framework of the FURY Pro Grappling 3, an exhibition event that took place in Philadelphia, United States and that attracted thousands of lovers of mixed martial arts.

This is how Carla Esparza’s face remained. (IG: Carla Esparza)

Although the combat had been even, everything ended after a totally accidental head clash between the two. However, the worst part ended up with Esparza, who suffered a deep cut on the top of his right eye. Fortunately, the doctors quickly worked on the area and the injury did not progress to a greater extent.

“Sorry. It was an accidental head butt in a blow that caused a cut that forced me to stop the fight. The good news is that I’m already in a good mood and I just need a couple of points. Thank you very much to the event for the invitation and to Danielle Kelly for the fight, “he wrote on his Instagram account with an image of his face. Hours later, Instagram decided to restrict the publication because they considered that” this photo could include graphic or violent content “.

Esparza shared an image to bring peace of mind. (IG: carla esparza)

On the other hand, Kelly commented: “I just wish Carla Esparza has a quick recovery. Neither I nor she expected what happened and maybe there could be a rematch later if our schedules allow. Honestly, I was confused and high on adrenaline at the moment since I was excited to participate in such an event with so many people watching. Also, I ended up with a mark on my face. Thank you all for your support. “And Esparza’s response did not take long to arrive:” Thank you very much for the message. We definitely have to fight again! “

WHAT’S NEXT FOR ESPARZA?

Of course, his first objective will be to recover from the similar blow suffered this Thursday. Afterwards, she will begin with her preparation to fight again officially and although there is still no confirmation from the organizers, everything indicates that she will be the challenger of Rose Namajunas, who happily wears the world champion belt.

