The Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) in your edition 2021-2022, has given us a real fight between all the teams for being in qualifying positions since the contest returned to the format of Round robin that was used in the Venezuelan ball.

While it is true, a short season does not give much to think about and as the games go by, teams must quickly adjust to find significant winning streaks that allow them to have an advantage over their peers.

This season was comprised of a total of 49 games for each ninth, the teams, knowing this, have planned their season to give the best of themselves, it was present in the days before the start of the League that leaders or members of the coaching staff of the teams emphasized that the best way to get through a season like this was to stay playing for .500, divide results on the road and even more importantly win at home, that this is the best way to qualify.

Currently, there are only two classified teams and they are the Navegantes del Magallanes and the Cardenales de Lara. These teams have been at the forefront of the standings since the start of the tournament, paying off with a couple of weeks to go until the culmination of the regular season.

Four teams for three postseason spots

There are four teams that are in the fight for the classification, mathematically all the ninths have the possibility of qualifying as well as staying out, which makes each game played by the teams very interesting.

The teams involved in this fight are the Bravos de Margarita, the Leones del Caracas, the Tigres de Aragua and the Caribes de Anzoátegui. These squads have been fighting in the middle of the table since the beginning of the tournament, after seven weeks and playing on the second day of the eighth, that fought battle to qualify continues.

Margarita’s Braves at the beginning of the tournament were in the first position but then little by little they were alternating victories and defeats that have kept them there on the verge of qualifying or being eliminated, the Braves have 12 games left, seven as a home club and five as a visitor.

The Caracas Lions, like the Braves, have remained there in the middle of the table, giving their bullpen a hard work, because it was until week six that their starters were able to get a victory and they have also kept alternating wins and losses but always staying above .500.

The Tigres de Aragua, had a resurgence after the dismissal of Luis Ugueto, the Bengalis, hand in hand with Clemente Álvarez, managed to get out of the bottom of the table that came to touch him and with an explosive offensive they have climbed positions, placing themselves in classification positions.

The “Eastern Tribe” is the team with the most complicated outlook, because they have not been able to achieve the winning streak necessary to stay comfortable in this area of ​​the table, they will have to raise their head in these last 12 matches that they have left to qualify and fight for the title.

Author: Luis Cáceres