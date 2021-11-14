11/13/2021

On at 18:43 CET

The disqualification of Lewis Hamilton, which was made official a few minutes ago, forces the English driver to start last tonight (8.30pm) in the sprint race that will serve to establish the starting order and the poleman for the race Conventional Sunday morning at the Brazilian GP.

The English driver, who was the fastest in Friday’s qualifying, was penalized by the FIA ​​stewards after detecting that his rear wing exceeded the allowed opening limit (85mm). World Championship leader Max Verstappen, who was second on Friday, will start first in the short race.

It remains to be seen what Hamilton can do and how many places he will be able to overcome in just 24 laps. Still, the final position he occupies today will have to be added another five-position penalty for tomorrow for having installed his fifth internal combustion engine (ICE) in the Mercedes power unit.

This is how the grill looks:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull)

4. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

7. Lando Norris (McLaren)

8. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

9. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

11. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

12. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

13. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)

14. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

16. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

17. George Russell (Williams)

18. Mick Schumacher (Haas)

19. Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

20. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)