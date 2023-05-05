this is how the hydration shot works on your hair, according to science

The lighter the hair color, the more delicate and difficult to care for it usually is. Despite the fact that the sun and the beach seem to be the best friends of blondes, because they lighten them and mix different shades, the increase in solar radiation in summer can harm the hair fiber.

It has been scientifically proven that the best way to care for this type of hair is to choose a hair care treatment that contains natural products with ingredients specialized in providing hydration, which help promote healthy, nourished, strong and shiny hair.

Naturaloe, a cosmetics brand distinguished by its high composition of Organic Aloe Vera, has created a special product for blonde, dyed and bleached hair that helps to achieve deep hydration, enhance shine and strength of these long hair.

naturaloe

special formulas

By incorporating 60% Organic Aloe Vera in its formula, which is added to Keracyn, an ingredient derived from artichokes, this product helps protect the cuticle from external factors and achieve more resistant, shiny and frizz-free hair. In addition, it contains chamomile extract, whose frequent application can help lighten the color slightly and without losing its natural appearance.

In the same way, the use of the shampoo can be complemented with the conditioner for blonde hair from the same brand, since its ingredients help to enhance and improve the results. The balm also has nourishing and strengthening properties, it includes 40% Organic Aloe Vera and chamomile extract, whose texture, rich in repairing agents, improves hydration and shine.