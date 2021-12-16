12/16/2021 at 08:00 CET

Competitions begin to reach the middle of their calendars, and teams begin to notice little by little the wear and tear of these first months. Squad rotation is one of the strengths of teams that will be able to lift trophies at the end of the season, but not all can boast of a great wardrobe.

For example, at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti is not choosing to rotate too much. The Italian accumulates up to six players with more than 1,600 minutes of play: Thibaut Courtois accumulates 1980, David praise bears 1857, Eder Militao (1887), Casemiro (1732), Vinicius (1787) and Karim Benzema (1687). What’s more, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos they are not very far, both over 1000 minutes.

His rival in the Champions League, Paris Saint Germain, is the opposite of whites. Mauricio Pochettino if he is opting to give more rotation, in addition to the injuries his team has had. Only Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos exceed 1,500 minutes. This is the smallest figure among the big four.

Europe’s leaders don’t rotate either

In the Premier, Manchester City, has up to six players over 1500 minutes, but it is that, in addition, they have six other players between 1000 and 1500 minutes. In Germany, Bayern Munich, who has played 22 games, it also has six players over 1500 minutes. These would be Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sané and Thomas Muller.