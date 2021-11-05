NASA is conducting tests on its new mini Rover, the goal of which is to reach the Moon for further research. Now they have presented a video showing how their displacement system works.

In the next mission of the Artemis program, NASA will send several Rovers to the Moon to continue studying our satellite. Unlike his brother from Mars, who is almost like a big car, these mini Rovers are little more than a shoe box.

Before launching, the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) team has been working on the Cooperative and Autonomous Robotically Distributed Exploration (CADRE) system, which would allow these machines to work together.

The objective behind this system is to deploy a series of small Rovers with software that would give them information and share it among themselves to be able to move better. This information goes through creating 3D mapping of the environment so that the rest of the Rovers can pass through that area more quickly.

When doing it between several machines, they would be more effective than if it were a single device.

JPL has tested these miniature Rovers on a surface that emulates that of the Moon to see how they cope with displacement in irregular areas with craters, caves and rocks. In the video you can see the device crossing an area with a slope and passing over a stone with ease.

Alex Schepelmann, robotics leader at the Lunar Operations Simulator (SLOPE) has commented that they have tested the mini Rover to know the size of the lunar rocks that it could exceed. They have also investigated the slippage that the wheels may have, something very important to know the real situation of the device.

“If the wheels slip, the Rover might believe that it is further away than it really is“Schepelmann explains. As there is no GPS technology on the Moon, the CADRE system would use the data of the inertia of the wheels to know its position. This system is complemented with a camera and a solar sensor.

The current goal is send a mini rover with CADRE to the moon to show how the technology works. Later, other similar devices would be sent. There are plans to send a VIPER, which measures what a golf cart that has CADRE technology would look like for ice on our satellite in early 2023.

There are other NASA vehicles that are expected to be taken to the moon, such as a buggy that would be piloted by astronauts. It is scheduled to launch in 2024, although this latest project may be delayed.