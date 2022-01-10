01/10/2022

On at 08:02 CET

The duel between Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals to open playoffs of the NFL next weekend.

The postseason kicks off Saturday with two games. The Raiders, who finished in fifth place in the American Conference, will visit the Cincinnati Bengals, monarchs of the Northern Division, who finished in fourth place.

With Las Vegas Rich Bisaccia, who replaced coach Jon Gruden in October 2021, He will be the first interim in league history to lead his team to the playoffs.

The other duel will be at the Buffalo Bills’ home, thirds, who won the AFC East Championship from the New England Patriots, who were sixth.

Sunday there will be three games. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL champion and NFC Southern monarch, seeded two in the National Conference, will host the Philadlphia Eagles, number seven.

The San Francisco 49ers, sixth in the NFC; that they got their ticket in their last game by beating the Rams in overtime; they will visit the owners of the East, the Dallas Cowboys, third, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

And the Kansas City Chiefs, second in the AFC and champions of the West, will host the Steelers, who finished seventh on the season and made their postseason pass with the loss of the Chargers.

The Arizona Cardinals, fifth, and the Los Angeles Rams will meet on Monday, champions of the West, who finished fourth in the NFC; it will be the first postseason game in NFL history to be played at the start of the week.

The number one teams of each Conference, the green bay packers, in the National; Y the Tennessee Titans in the American, they will rest the first week of the playoffs.

The 2021 NFL season fuThe first in which the 32 teams played 17 games in 18 weeks, and the first in which 14 teams qualified for the postseason, seven per conference.