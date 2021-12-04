12/04/2021 at 4:58 PM CET

betfair

Big door or goring. Spanish football will not have a middle ground at the end of the last day of the Champions League group stage. The skin and many millions of euros are played for clubs such as Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal and Sevilla. The good thing is that they all depend on themselves. The downside is that their rivals are black legs. Real Madrid was the only one who did their homework before the final matchday.

We start in chronological order and the first to go to the dentist will be an Atlético de Madrid who risks his life in Porto. The rojiblancos know that even by winning they will be safe in the round of 16 because if Milan win against Liverpool they will have to do so by one more goal than the Italians to equalize the goal-average. Thus, Simeone’s team is not worth the draw against Porto and it may only serve them to win and pray that Jurgen Klopp does not make massive rotations in his game. Right now, that Porto qualify is paid to [1.73], while Atlético trades at [3.10]. The Milan, for its part, is presented to quota [4.33].

That same day, Real Madrid played the first place in their group in a commitment to Inter Milan. To the whites it is worth with the tie and quotes to [1.20] that stay the pointer place in group D.

Wednesday is when all the fish will be sold for a Barcelona that is risking its life in Munich against Bayern. Xavi Hernández’s boys will go to the round of 16 if they win in Germany, there is no other way around. If the Catalans tie and Benfica win at home to a Dynamo Kiev who is not playing anything, they will say goodbye. The Portuguese team has a head-to-head win against the Catalans after winning one game and drawing another. Despite everything, what happens to Benfica is paid to [1.67], while Barça trades at [2.00].

In group F, Villarreal visit Atalanta knowing that the draw is worth them to go to the round of 16, while the Italians only use to win. Let the ‘Dea’ pass, it rewards [1.80], while the ‘Yellow Submarine’ is presented to [1.91]. In group G, Sevilla play everything for everything against Red Bull Salzsburg knowing that the account is very simple: only if they win will they be in the second round of the Champions League. TO [2.40] Lopetegui boys are paid to achieve their goal. Spanish football has a heart attack day ahead.