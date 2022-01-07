OnePlus 10 Pro will be a reality shortly and the manufacturer already boasts of the cameras they have implemented that allow images of up to 150º.

OnePlus 10 Pro will hit the Chinese market next Tuesday, January 11. For days we have known most of the characteristics of this high-end mobile that will give a lot to talk about in 2022 thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the AMOLED screen with LTPO and cameras that go beyond expectations.

The technology for the cameras that this mobile adds shows a step forward compared to that of the OnePlus 9 Pro that we analyzed in March of last year and that already in general seemed satisfactory in its first approach with Hasselblad.

Regarding this model, OnePlus announces that “They include the 2nd generation OnePlus Billion Color and Hasselblad Pro Mode solution with RAW +. Furthermore, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera system also comes with a completely new Movie mode and a 150 ° ultra-wide camera. “

Let’s go by parts. OnePlus Billion Color Solution is the bet to offer a more natural color display when shooting in 10-bit full color on the three rear cameras: main, telephoto and ultra wide angle.

You get a 25% increase in DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, an important leap from the previous mobile in the series. An example can be found in this OnePlus image.

As for the second-gen Hasselblad Pro Mode which also affects all three cameras, now it is will support a new enabled RAW format called RAW + which enables 12-bit RAW photo capture with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution.

According to the manufacturer, this serves to obtain “photos of the highest quality with a increased dynamic range, noise reduction and much more”.

In addition, a plus that will be well received even by the most amateur in photography is the ultra wide angle camera with a 150º field of view. This is up to four times the width of traditional wide angle cameras.

In addition, a correction of AI distortion and a new fisheye mode.

Finally, it is also announced that the Movie mode of this device provides greater configuration options (ISO setting, shutter speed before and during capture) and allows recording in LOG format without a preset image profile.

Everything that we are learning about the OnePlus 10 Pro sounds interesting at the moment. We will be attentive to inform when all the benefits are fully known, as well as its launch date in Spain and the official price.