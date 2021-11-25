11/25/2021

Act. At 11:47 CET

Vanesa lozano

The three children kidnapped by their mother have already re-entered the reception center in Aranjuez (Madrid) after the police rescued them yesterday in a squatter house in Cadalso de los Vidrios. As OPEN CASE has learned, The police learned a few days ago that the mother and the minors were in that Madrid municipality, without knowing his exact whereabouts. Several agents who stood guard and vigilances in the town until they found out the house in which the woman and her current partner with the children were hiding. The agents brought this to the attention of the judge in charge of the case, who authorized them to enter the house and retrieve the children, in perfect health.

The children were transferred to a health center, where it was verified they were in good condition. After 10 agonizing days, Johnatan, Izan and Adán have also been able to meet their father, who went to the center as soon as the news was confirmed.

The operation has had the help of the National Police Attached Unit to the Plaza de Castilla Courts. The 28-year-old mother had a pending request for not having appeared in a trial.

Partial custody of the father

The alert was activated on November 14, when the mother did not go to the juvenile center where the siblings of 5, 7 and 9 years of age to deliver them. Immediately, the Civil Guard and the National Police requested citizen collaboration. The first police investigations suspected that this woman fled with her children and her current partner, something that has finally come to fruition. The cause, according to sources close to the case, is that about five months ago the father had obtained partial custody of his children on weekends and the mother was only allowed to see them for six hours.

The investigation, which is under summary secrecy, is being carried out by Court number 2 of Aranjuez.