Balance of the CNC employers

Updated on Thursday, 18 November 2021 – 02:03

The sector warns that many tenders run the risk of being deserted if the Government does not accelerate the approval of a system to review the price of works due to the increase in costs

Residential construction works in the north of Madrid.

The global supply crisis also fully affects the construction sector, to the point that it has become one of the main risks that companies and employers value for the coming months. The consequences have already begun to be transferred to the execution of the projects and their prices and companies warn that many works could remain in the air if costs are not covered.

Only in the last three months, 75.6% of the works in Spain are suffering delays while the remaining 24.4% meet deadlines but register a rise in costs, according to data from the National Construction Confederation (CNC). In the same period of time, the increase in the average construction price has been 22.2%.

The balance sheet refers to all types of projects, although the employers are particularly concerned about the impact of the shortage and increased cost of public works and warns that many tenders run the risk of being deserted if the Government does not accelerate the approval of a system to review the price of works due to increased costs.

“There are already tenders that have been deserted due to the lack of offers because specifications have been prepared with very low prices,” he explains Pedro Fernndez Aln, president of CNC, who indicates two tenders in Extremadura and another two in the Valencian Community in this situation.

The organization urges the Executive to approve some formula that allows the recovery of a price rebalancing system similar to the one that existed until 2007. This is a claim that the sector has maintained for a long time, but has gained more strength in recent months in the current context of shortages and price increases.

According to its version, the Government is aware of this situation and has already in a very advanced stage the draft of a regulation, – “a royal decree law”, according to information from CNC- What will this system introduce? before the end of the year. The document will already have the approval of the ministries of Transport and Economic Affairs, but it is pending approval by the Treasury.

From the department of Mara Jess Montero, however, they have no record of the text, although they acknowledge that it is a topic that has been addressed in recent meetings.

The Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Isabel Pardo de Vera, assured a few days ago that his department is exploring rebalancing mechanisms in the face of the risk that European funds are left without execution and admitted that “the price revision proceeds in any contracting mechanism because you have to share the risks in a balanced way. “

Some of the concession companies of large public works have decided to paralyze their executions due to the suffocation of the situation without having been sanctioned for it, as recognized in CNC. “Something that shows that the Government is aware of the pressure we are enduring,” says Fernndez Aln.

Precisely Adif, the concessionaire formerly chaired by Pardo de Vera itself and now under the leadership of Mara Luisa Domnguez, is one of the most affected by the imbalance in prices, taking into account the large number of railway projects that are underway and that could be to come.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Real Madrid – Red Star