Thalía: This is how the singer looked 33 years ago in timbiriche | Instagram

The interpreter Mexican Thalía began her artistic career since she was just a child and to this day she continues to gain fame thanks to her talent, charisma and everything she shares with her followers on social networks.

In spite of everything, to be true it was his entrance to Timbiriche, in September 1986, which catapulted her to stardom and led her to become the excellent artist that she is today.

The also actress he joined the children’s group to take the place left by Sasha Sökol, after demonstrating his talent as a chorus girl in the musical “Vaselina”.

Despite the fact that at the time of its incorporation the group had already released six albums, with Thalía three more came to light, from which the songs Si no es ahora, Besos de Ceniza and Con Todos menos Conmigo were released.

In addition, also from the voice of Tommy Mottola’s wife came the hits Tú y yo Somos uno, Ámame Hasta con los Dientes, among others.

After those golden times of Timbiriche, other hits came that catapulted her to become one of the most successful Latin artists of today.

It should be noted that Thalía stayed in Timbiriche for about three years and despite the fact that her stay was somewhat short, it was more than enough time to make herself known and take her first steps in acting.

This is how he participated in the soap operas Pobre Señorita Limantour and Quinceañera, the latter being his first major role on the small screen.

In 1990, a few months after saying goodbye to Timbiriche, Thalía continued to prepare artistically and released the self-titled album Thalía, her debut material as a soloist from which the songs Amarillo Azul and Un Pacto Entre los Dos emerged.

A year later he published the album Mundo de Cristal, with which he received a double gold record thanks to its high sales.

In this way, in the 90s, Thalía managed to become the most beloved actress of Mexican soap operas thanks to her roles in María Mercedes, Marimar, María la del Barrio and Rosalinda, this being her last appearance in this type of story. .

While she was triumphing as an actress, she also did it on stage with the albums Love, En Éxtasis, Amor a la Mexicana and Arrasando, with which she conquered her fans around the world.

And although Tommy Mottola is the main driver of Thalía’s career, the beginning of their relationship and subsequent wedding caused the artist to leave her residence in Mexico to be full time with the love of her life.