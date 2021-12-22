12/22/2021 at 12:23 AM CET

EP

Landsat satellite images of the POT have revealed the magnitude of the changes experienced in the humanized landscape of the west of the island of La Palma, after three months of volcanic eruption.

Before Cumbre Vieja will open on September 19, 2021, the western flank of La Palma was dotted with houses, roads, swimming pools and crops. After slow-moving lava flows plowed through the small volcanic peak in the Canary Islands for months, parts of the island now look more like a lunar landscape than a tropical paradise.

The Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8 captured this pair of natural-color images showing how dramatically the areas of land have changed. Todoque and El Paraíso.The first image was taken on May 21, 2021; the second shows the same area on December 15, 2021. The houses appear as small white rectangles; many of the larger white and gray rectangles are greenhouses used to grow bananas. The dark remnants of a lava flow from a 1949 eruption cut through the lower third of both images.

The slow lava flows have caused enormous damage to homes, infrastructure and farmland. Some areas that were not directly invaded by lava have been covered in ash. According to a mid-December update from the Copernicus Emergency Management Service, the eruption has destroyed at least 1,600 buildings. The lava has consumed at least 12 square kilometers (5 square miles) of land, including at least 4 square kilometers of crops. Initial estimates say the eruption has caused at least € 550 million to € 700 million in damage, NASA Earth Observatory reports.

After three months of vigorous lava flows and explosive activity, there are signs that the eruption could be ending. On December 14, geologists from the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology (INVOLCAN) noticed a sharp decrease in seismic activity; Explosive activity, sulfur dioxide emissions, and lava flows also decreased. Ten days of inactivity will mean the end of the activity of this eruption, according to scientists.