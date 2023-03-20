this is how these shoes are

When we are out on the street and it starts to rain, one of the worries is what will happen to the shoes. Obviously, they will get wet, but will it affect them once the downpour passes? Thinking about it, Nike launched its Nike Air Force 1 Low Orange Citrus model, with waterproof technology.

The Nike Air Force 1 shoes were born in 1982, created by designer Bruce Kilgore. Its name is a reference to Air Force One, the plane of the President of the United States. It was the first basketball sports shoe released by the swoosh company, using Air technology.

The first model was low-top, and later the mid-top and the high-top would arrive.

Since then, the style has remained the same, without major variations. But one of the changes implemented, beyond the colors that each presentation may have, is the type of leather used on the upper part.

This is how the Nike Air Force 1 Low Orange Citrus shoes are, with waterproof leather

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Orange Citrus shoes use a waterproof material in their coated leather composition, very useful on rainy days. Its base layer is white, with touches of orange that give the model its name.

This colorway is found on the swooshes across the midfoot, plus retro Nike Air logos on the tongue and heel.

The basic rubber tread, as you rightly point out Sneaker News, complements the OG interpolations on the soles.

Unfortunately, there is still no more information about the release date of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Orange Citrus shoes, apart from the price. Just stay tuned, if you are interested in getting a pair.

It is only known that it will be available during the year 2023, starting with the United States.