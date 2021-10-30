The Venezuelan of the Astros from Houston, Jose Altuve, was received at the stadium of the Braves Atlanta in the World Series in an undesirable way, receiving boos in the third game of the Fall Classic of the Big leagues (MLB).

At the beginning of the third game of the World Series between the Astros and Braves, the Truist Park fans did not hesitate to make themselves felt and with loud boos they made their discontent known to the Venezuelan José Altuve, who as the first batter of his team initiated the commitment, joining this major league stadium to the long list where this player is punished from the stands.

It was to be expected and in this MLB World Series more, the problem of the theft of the Astros’ signs will be a ghost that will haunt them for a long time and even more when it comes to Altuve, who is one of the members of this organization that is most noted. of “cheat” is.

“Cheat! Cheat!”

The crowd present at Truist Park in Atlanta from the stands shouted at the Venezuelan Astros that he was a cheater, without a doubt a welcome that no player should wish for and also, surely those screams came from their souls because this man, in the last game of the World Series, he homered.

The Atlanta crowd stopped at the first turn of the game solely and exclusively to boo, whistle and say endless things to the Venezuelan of the Astros who was involved in that scandal of sign stealing in the Major Leagues.

Altuve responded to those chants from the stands with a walk and taking first base, no doubt a ghost that will haunt this player and the organization for a long time in MLB.

