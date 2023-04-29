This is how this special camera for children and babies works

Remote crying detection, movement control, notifications in case of any important incident, all of this is possible with the new EZVIZ BM1 camera.

This latest innovation transforms your video surveillance devices and AI-powered technology into a visually pleasing, easy-to-use, and child-safe assistant.

The little ones watched

For parents, it is essential to ensure the safety and well-being of their children, even more so when they are just babies, at the same time that they must attend to their daily responsibilities linked to work outside the home.

That is where this new device comes into action, designed to keep an eye on all the movements of small children, from checking that they are in their cribs or rooms, to the possibility of communicating with them from a distance, to get them to calm down.

“We know how important the safety of children is, which is why we present an innovative solution. The EZVIZ BM1 monitor is easy to install and configure, and has advanced features that allow parents to keep an eye on their babies at all times. It is the perfect solution to provide peace of mind to the family”, explains Víctor Farfán, Channel Sales Manager of EZVIZ Chile.

Special features

With a resolution of 1080 FHD, the camera provides a high-quality view to monitor that everything is in order. To this is added the intelligent integration with the Google and Amazon Alexa assistants, being able to control the device from a distance with greater comfort.

Another point in favor of this tool is its simple installation anywhere in the house, allowing you to find the best viewing angle to monitor babies without the need to be physically present.

The BM1 also fulfills a role of caretaker. For example, when it detects crying sounds, it can automatically play soothing music to soothe the infant. In addition, parents can talk to their children through the device as if they were next to them, taking care not to interrupt their children’s sleep.

Additionally, the monitor incorporates a long-lasting battery to operate throughout the night, and with the EZVIZ application -which can be downloaded for free for phones with iOS and Android operating systems- you can capture, save, protect, share and listen recordings at any time, zoom up to 8x and receive instant alerts from anywhere.