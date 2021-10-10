10/10/2021 at 12:46 PM CEST

The australian Daniel Ricciardo He starred in a disappointing qualification in Turkey and was eliminated in Q1. Seeing that after the sanctions on Hamilton and Sainz for changing different components of the power unit of their cars, McLaren has chosen to also make use of that ‘wild card’ in Istanbul and this morning announced that it was changing Ricciardo’s engine to use the fourth engine, exceeding the three allowed in order to face the final stage of the season with greater reliability.

But instead of opting for a completely new power unit, McLaren has chosen to change the internal combustion engine (ICE), turbo and MGU-H from Ricciardo. However, if a driver incurs a penalty that exceeds 15 positions, he is automatically forced to start the race from the back of the grid, so the Australian will start 20th and last and Sainz gains a position with the Ferrari ( 19th).

TURKEY GP

Grille output:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’22 “998

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’23 “196

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’23 “265

4. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’23 “326

5. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 1’23 “477

6. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 1’23 “706

7. Lando Norris (McLaren) 1’23 “954

8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’24 “305

9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’24 “368

10. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’24 “795

11. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’22 “868 [*10 posiciones de sanción por cambio motor]

12. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 1’24 “842

13. George Russell (Williams) 1’25 “007

14. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 1’25 “200

15. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’25 “881

15. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1’26 “086

16. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’26 “430

17. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1’27 “525

18. Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 1’28 “449

19. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 1’24 “860 (** will start penultimate for total power unit change)

20. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’25 “881 (* After a poor qualifying (15th), McLaren also mounts a new engine to Ricciardo, who will start last)