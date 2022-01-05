A christmas miracle has gone viral on the networks and has gone around the world, it is the story of Monica Almeida, a nurse who was about to die from Covid-19, but that he managed to save himself thanks to a rather unusual remedy: the viagra.

Almeida, 37, passed 28 days in a coma after contracting the virus while working for the National Health Service (NHS) in Lincolnshire, England.

As reported by the British press, the woman suffers from asthma and she tested positive for the first time on October 31, even though she was already vaccinated with two doses against Covid-19.

The also mother of two children immediately lost taste and smell, but the real alarm came when Almeida started coughing up blood on the fourth day of your diagnosis.

The next day, their oxygenation levels also dropped and in general her health deteriorated, for which she was rushed to Lincoln County Hospital because she could no longer breathe.

The doctors did their best, but his condition worsened even more and on November 16 was put into an induced coma in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The situation was so delicate that even his parents flew from Portugal to England to say goodbye.

Almeida was only 72 hours away from having her fan turned off, when doctors, in a last attempt to save his life, made the decision to administer viagra. Yes, the famous drug for erectile dysfunction in men.

The result was that the oxygen level he needed now had been cut in half and his condition improved after just one week. The woman came out of the coma last December 14, so he was able to get home to spend Christmas with his family.

At first Almeida did not believe that this had saved his life, but a doctor confirmed it. “I thought he was joking, but he said: ‘no, really, you’ve taken a big dose of viagra'”, the nurse told the middle The Sun.

And it is that according to the specialists, one of the functions of the ‘blue pill’ is dilate blood vessels and open airways.

This drug had already been listed as a possible coadjuvant treatment against COVID-19 and is currently allowed to be used in Britain, provided patients agree to be part of a study to test experimental drugs.

“It was my little Christmas miracle,” said Almeida, who established that “It was definitely the viagra” what saved her.

