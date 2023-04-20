This is how Videl from Dragon Ball looks like the new Supergirl of the extended universe of DC Comics

The new Supergirl played by Sasha Calle, who appears in the preview of The Flash (released in June 2023) captivated DC Comics fans. Maddened by the hype of this new character that is incorporated into the extended universe that James Gunn will develop, the followers began to raise even crossovers.

This is how this version of Supergirl was born, played by Videl herself in this fan art made by Salvamakoto. The Chilean designer took Gohan’s wife out of the Great Saiyaman outfit and dressed her in the outfits of this partner of Kal-El.

The Flash trailer exceeded any expectations that DC Comics fans had about the release of the film that stars Ezra Miller.

Obviously the appearance of the multiverse represented by two versions of Batman (Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton) is the high point of the advance, but the appearance of Supergirl was a balm for those who want to see the extended universe of the publishing house grow.

But the arrival of Sasha Calle at DC Comics also has her pack of followers for what this character means.

Videl stops being Saiyaman and becomes Supergirl

In the past we have seen Videl in a super hero outfit being one of the two Great Saiyaman. Unfortunately, the stories of Akira Toriyama did not develop the adventures of Mister Satan, who inside him keeps an impressive power, within the levels that a human can reach in Dragon Ball.

Therefore, it is not at all unreasonable that the crossover with DC Comics places her as a variant of Supergirl.

“I think that in the series a little more space and chapters could be given to Gohan and Videl’s superhero dynamics after the victory against Majin Buu,” Salvamakoto rightly wrote in his Instagram post, which highlighted the people of Spaghetti Code.

The followers of the Chilean illustrator did not miss the similarities that both characters may have. “Videl looks a lot like the new Supergirl in the Flash trailer,” read one of the comments.