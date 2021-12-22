Volkswagen presents new solutions for charging electric cars within the universal ecosystem of the German company’s We Charge service.

Battery charging in electric and plug-in hybrid cars continues to be one of the main handicaps faced by these types of vehicles. To try to improve it, manufacturers like Volkswagen works on developing new solutions to charge electric cars. The German company has presented new charging methods for its service We Charge.

According to Volkswagen, “it is the first high-volume manufacturer to offer its customers a universal and seamless ecosystem for charging their electric models.” It does so through the We Charge service, which add new functions (and others to come in the near future), in order to offer greater performance, convenience and sustainability.

“The general improvement of the charging infrastructure is decisive to accelerate the increase in the electric mobility campaign. The load should be more simple and easier to integrate into daily activities”Explains Silke Bagschik, CMO ID. Digital, and responsible for marketing and sales, e-Mobility product line at Volkswagen.

Volkswagen’s goal is to ensure that an electric car is capable of being the primary vehicle of a customer. To achieve this, the brand is working on the construction of a complete charging ecosystem, with residential charging solutions and the expansion of a fast charging infrastructure.

They will also offer their clients advice, comprehensive freight rates and fleet solutions suitable for commercial clients. Furthermore, Volkswagen expects that the batteries of its electric vehicles will be used in the energy market as mobile energy storage units.

The burden in the present

Volkswagen offers different charging solutions for electric cars. The load in the home garage can be done using a ID. Charger, for example. Customers can choose between the basic version and two network-connected variants that can be controlled via the We Connect app.

In Germany, the company also offers an electricity supply contract dubbed ‘Volkswagen Naturstrom’, to guarantee fully certified green electricity from renewable energies.

The immediate future passes through a solid fast charging infrastructure

Another solution for We Charge customers is access to one of the largest charging networks in Europe. Offers more than 270,000 public charging points connected, both in cities and on long-distance routes, a number that increases over time.

By 2025, Volkswagen will install around 18,000 fast charging stations in Europe, complemented by approximately 35,000 charging points that will be established with some partners, many of which will be publicly accessible. In addition, We Charge customers will have access from 2022 to the networks of Ionity, Aral, BP and EON.

The future: smarter, more powerful and bi-directional charging

The next level in Volkswagen’s electric car charging strategy is smart bi-directional charging. This means that Volkswagen electric cars will be able to power the customer’s home network (car to home) and will also provide electricity to stabilize the electrical network in the future.

All Volkswagen ID models with a 77 kWh battery they will have the option of bi-directional charging in the future. A wireless update will be used that will be rolled out gradually so that it is also available on models already delivered to customers. It will require a special BiDi box for energy transfer and communication between the vehicle and the home.

On the other hand, in the near future all Volkswagen IDs will come off the production line with an update that will allow, in the versions with a 77 kWh battery, to perform a fast charge with a power of 135 kW (or 150 kW in the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX). Until now, the maximum power is 125 kW.

Volkswagen’s ambitious future plans

Volkswagen’s strategic objective will be to achieve CO2 neutrality in 2050. This ambitious goal is part of the decarbonization program Way to ZERO, which plans to reduce CO2 emissions per vehicle in Europe by 40% by 2030.

The goal is also to make the manufacturing process, including supply chains, and the operation of electric cars climate neutral. This will be complemented by the systematic recycling of high-voltage batteries of old electric cars.

Furthermore, Volkswagen anticipates that at least the 70% of its sales in Europe will come from electric cars in 2030, which is equivalent to more than one million vehicles. To achieve these goals, Volkswagen will launch at least one electric vehicle every year.

This article was published in Autobild by Aarón Pérez.