And to all this, he is wondering how are the votes for the Hall of Fame of the MLB? How are A-Rod, Big Papi, Barry Bonds, Clemens, Ramirez and all the other players doing?

Well, here we have a summary of how our Latino boys are doing and how the voting business is doing in general. Hall of Fame, we leave the data here:

At the moment only 12 ballots have been made public of the 392 that are expected this year No player reaches 71% of the votes in those ballots (of course there are still very few, but the trend rarely moves too much) Barry Bonds, Schilling and Roger Clemens, perhaps three of the most anticipated players of this vote, are the three most voted tied for first place on the list with 66.7% of votes. Let us remember that both are in their tenth year on the ballot, if they do not succeed in this they would have to wait for the veterans committee Big Papi, one of the most anticipated candidates by Latino fans, finds 58.3%, although it shows a clear trend on the rise A-Rod, divided: 50% exact … still too early to say that there is something clear, but it is seen that the issue of steroids is dragging him. And Sosa? In our opinion it is clear that he is left out … at the moment he has 16.7% of the votes and remember, this is his last year, so if it is not now, we will see it only if the veterans decide to include him. And the Venezuelans? Both with low percentages, Vizquel higher with 25% and Abreu with 16.7% … it seems that both will achieve the minimum necessary five percent but their cases to the HOF continue not to gain traction among voters

And nothing, here is the last ballot and the link for those who want to take a look at the complete tracking:

Ballot # 12 is from Jeff Blair. He drops Manny who is now net -1. Blair explains he “decided against [Ramírez] this year because I’m one of those voters who casts a small ballot and I wanted to make room for A-Rod. “https://t.co/iUKbwavJrG In the Tracker: https://t.co/sziMyHO62y pic.twitter.com/YxvlqIlS9k – Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) December 9, 2021

And to all this, what is the Major League Baseball strike?

Since December 2 of this year, after not reaching an agreement with the Union of Peloteros in the signing of a new collective bargaining agreement, the owners of the MLB they voted unanimously to decree a “lockout” which basically “freezes” relations between Major League Baseball (and its member organizations) with players.

Find out all the details here: