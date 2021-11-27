11/27/2021 at 09:12 CET

The so-called acequias de careo are channels that for centuries have been dug on the slopes of the Alpujarra in Granada to channel the meltwater. This ancestral technique allows, thanks to the knowledge accumulated over generations, to ‘delay’ the arrival of this water until the summer, when it is most necessary, and also to infiltrate the ground to recharge the aquifers. It is, in short, a water management model in times of climate change, as this report by Eva Rodríguez explains.

Accessing the highest mountain range in southern Europe, Sierra Nevada, where the eye can see the Mediterranean Sea in the distance, is not an easy task. After curves and curves along the road, we reach a peak where the body of water on the horizon merges with a rugged mountain landscape.

We got here, to the south face of what is now the Sierra Nevada Natural Space (made up of the National Park and Natural Park of the same name), to see closely the work carried out by the acequieros in the area, in conjunction with scientists and collaborators of the Life Adaptamed project.

There, Antonio Ortega García, president of the Bérchules irrigation community, welcomes us. Each municipal term has a different grouping and this 58-year-old acequiero maintains, along with three other companions, one of the most important ditches in the entire area: the El Espino ditch. Thanks to it, the water that reaches a large part of the Trevélez valley and Bérchules itself is collected.

The irrigation ditches are channels dug into the ground designed to recharge and channel the waters coming from the high mountain melt. Those responsible for Life Adaptamed, a project that integrates 45 actions for the protection of ecosystem services in the Sierra Nevada National Park and Natural Park, the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park and the Doñana National Park and Natural Park, have worked hand in hand hand in hand with acequieros to recover some of these channels.

The art of ‘guiding’ the water

“There have been performances in places where it was really needed. It has taken more than twenty years for this canal to recover & rdquor ;, explains Ortega García. “As much water as possible has to reach the destination because it gets lost on the way. This year they have already been working with water going down the pipe, which gives supply to very distant towns& rdquor ;, continues.

Another example is the Acequia de Trevélez, which provides water to sources in the municipality of Murtas. “This town is many miles away. The water is guided from 2,700 meters of altitude to these places& rdquor ;, explains the acequiero who for years dedicated himself to construction and who knows the profession by family tradition. He saw his father work the ditch and his children now see him.

“The particular case of this canal in which we intervene is that it had operating problems, so the amount of water that came out in the last thirty years has nothing to do with that of now & rdquor ;, José Miguel Barea tells the SINC agency , a biologist from the Andalusian Environment and Water Agency —an entity that also participates in the project—.

From the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which is another of the seven organizations that make up this Life project, they underline: “We work with the people of the territory from humility, we do not try to teach them anything or impose anything on them. They know perfectly that by conserving the high mountain meadows and traditional irrigation, they will have water in summer and continue to live. We all win, because they are systems that protect us. It is a collaborative project & rdquor ;.

The process that the irrigation ditches follow is to delay the water that is ‘sown’ in the high mountains and it filters from the thaw, through the earth from the surface, to then channel it through the ditches and that reaches the summer months. “The earth acts like a sponge. It is a system that, according to the studies where we guide the water at the top of Bérchules, has already been doing this for twelve centuries & rdquor ;, argues Ortega García.

In fact, this network of irrigation ditches in the Sierra Nevada is considered the oldest aquifer recharge system in Europe, according to a study published in the Journal of Hydrology.

From Andalusian times to our times

In a world that faces different climate crisis scenarios, adapting to them is essential to be able to live in decent conditions. This is something that centuries ago the inhabitants of the Sierra Nevada did not take into account, but in the Middle Ages they unknowingly established an underground water recharge system that would become the oldest on the continent.

That it has reached today is not by chance. On the one hand, its management has been maintained from generation to generation in this semi-arid mountainous areaOn the other hand, it is a clear paradigm for the water future of the area and other alpine ecosystems threatened by desertification and climate change.

“This Managed Aquifer Recharge technique activates numerous springs located in the middle of the slope and increases the base flow of the rivers & rdquor ;, they point out in the study led by the Geological Mining Institute of Spain on the El Espino canal.

The water from the ditches dug into the ground, which comes from the melting of the headwaters of the mountain streams and rivers, infiltrates at the top of the valleys.

In this way, it flows more slowly down the slopes, and contributes to the active recharge of numerous springs in the middle of the slope, increasing the base flow of the rivers it reaches. “The sowing process lasts practically the whole year. The ditches are only to catch water, they do not take water from the river & rdquor ;, indicates Ortega García.

The first thing the acequieros do at the end of the summer is to clean the ditch. Later, when rain or meltwater begins to arrive, the acequiero rises every day to guide it to the top, with a tool so that it opens smoothly and does not get muddy, so that it does not block the earth. “From there it comes out in springs miles away. The water is almost permanent if you guide & rdquor ;, he asserts.

In this area there are a total of 600 registered community members with water rights. From small farmers, to others with larger land. An area of ​​about 80 hectares is irrigated in which products such as zucchini, tomato, beans or eggplant. Ortega García decides exclusively on cherry tomato.

In his area there are 40 kilometers of linear ditches, with four different names, three of facing, although one is uncleaned. “I would like to recover it, since it is part of my community and is inactive & rdquor ;, launches the acequiero as a request.

Rut Azpizua, in charge of the technical coordination of the Sierra Nevada Global Change Monitoring Program at the Environment and Water Agency, highlights an added setback for SINC: “Not all the ditches have a community of irrigators behind them, which would be ideal.”

Rural depopulation is also a problem. For this reason, what we have done during the years that the project lasted (which only contemplated recovery), is to carry out maintenance work to optimize efforts, seeing that there was a very interested community of irrigators behind it & rdquor ;.

Biodiversity highways

Altogether, in Sierra Nevada there are inventoried more than 3,000 km of ditches. For the scientists who have participated in its restoration, it is a nature-based solution. Specifically, Barea considers them as biodiversity highways. “They contribute to more insects and more pollination,” he testifies.

Regino Zamora, Professor of Ecology at the University of Granada (UGR) and scientific coordinator of this initiative, also highlights the role of the climate crisis in mountain areas such as the Alpujarra and how to face it: “This is in an anthropized landscape, that is, There are parts that can be considered more natural, but it is a historically very man-made environment. In addition, it has a climate that conditions it & rdquor ;.

Scientific studies point to the high mountains as especially sensitive to these changes and, the enclave where we are, the Mediterranean basin, it is also. A “double award & rdquor; Thanks to its harsh ecology, with experience in extreme climates – very cold winters and hot summers – it allows you to obtain a passport to the most inhospitable conditions.

“It is very heterogeneous, a mosaic that allows it to survive better & rdquor ;, explains Zamora, who considers that it is necessary to maintain ecosystem services in a climate change scenario.

The UGR scientist asks for this, “maximize and maintain resilience, train them to respond by themselves to the changes that come to them and actions at specific points with a scientific basis”. Hence the intervention in the ditches or in the diversification of the forest mass on a small scale and support to the irrigation communities.

Luis Enrique Santamaria Galdón, researcher at the Doñana Biological Station (CSIC), adds: “The adaptive management strategy It is based on two pillars: avoiding solutions that, although they seem optimal, can have effects without return; and learn by doing, that is, instead of betting on a single solution, try to design management to have different options and learn from them and do better & rdquor ;.

Experimenting with small-scale forests

The action that has had the most budget for the project in Sierra Nevada has been the treatment of the pine forests, which has also been carried out in Doñana and Cabo de Gata-Níjar.

“The four species of pine that exist in the area, and for each one of them a locality was searched and actions with different variables were designed. It was about experimenting to know the services that this mountain provides, such as that there are still shadows for a series of species to live under the trees & rdquor ;, shows Azpizua.

This was complemented by other performances in oak groves and holm oaks, with the same philosophy: play with different intensities and see how to manage the waste from the branches that remain in the forest. It was about learning from experience, acting from the local and from the demonstration, because the more diversity and heterogeneity there is, the more possibility these trees will have to adapt to changes.

In this environment, researchers have taken into account that in the last 60 or 70 years Sierra Nevada has gone from being a mountain without more, to a place of tourism and exponential change of uses. People visit the mountain to walk, watch birds or value trees because they prevent erosion and fix CO2. The services that natural spaces provide us is a benefit for all.

It may interest you: Drinking water will be the new oil: this is the situation