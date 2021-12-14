“A mass adoption of Taproot would hide every type of Lightning transaction making it look like any other, which would be a stone in the shoe of surveillance companies.” This is how the developer Francisco Calderón, also known as Negrunch, responded when CriptoNoticias wanted to know his opinion now that Chainalysis is making preparations to monitor the channels of the second layer Bitcoin network.

Last week, this medium reported that, in February of next year, Bitcoin’s Lightning network would be under the scrutiny of governments and companies who use Chainalysis services.

The firm will add support for Lightning and from then on, anyone using its platform will be able to track transactions on the network that enables instant micropayments.

For the Venezuelan developer Francisco Calderón, a greater adoption of Taproot must be promoted to protect himself from surveillance. Source: Screenshot / youtube.com

The classic way in which Chainalysis proceeds is the monitoring and linking of users with Bitcoin transactions, from there they can explore the blockchain to see the past and future operations of the identified users. If this company has an identified user, it can know when it has opened a channel [en la red Lightning]. And, although monitoring what happens in the channel will not be something as simple as reviewing the chain of blocks, there is a way to find out a balance of a channel that is not ours. Francisco Calderón, developer and evangelist of the Bitcoin Lightning network.

Calderón refers to the fact that while the bitcoin micropayment network is often seen as a privacy solution, in reality an attacker can easily discover channel balances from a stranger by probing.

Of course, it would be uphill for Chainalysis if it intends to monitor all public channels, which are currently 77,828, and even more so if most of them are private. But still the company could easily know which wallets users are using. And just by decoding a Lightning invoice they would obtain information about who receives the funds, the destination node and clues to determine the payment to the destination, added Francisco Calderón.

Taproot, a loaded gun, but not ready to fire

The developer Sergi Delgado, also consulted by CriptoNoticias, agrees that the Lightning network cannot be seen as a privacy layer. Mention the possibility of using heuristics to extract a hypothesis of the origin and destination of funds.

On the other hand, there are channel probing techniques, which consist of sending payments through LN channels between two nodes controlled by the same person. These payments are discarded once received by the destination, and are used to find the balance of each of the nodes in the channel. Sergi Delgado, Lightning Implementation Developer.

Spanish developer Sergi Delgado pointed out that Taproot does not offer greater privacy protection in the second layer of Bitcoin. Source: Screenshot / youtube.com

Delgado agrees with Calderón that Taproot may hinder Chainalysis in its attempts to combat privacy of users on the Lightning network. However, he warns that it would protect “at the level of opening and closing of channels, that is, it would hinder the trace that the channels leave in the chain, but not the attacks that can be carried out in the second layer.”

Regardless, for users to enjoy the benefits that Taproot offers, such as more private, efficient and less expensive transactions, there must be greater adoption.

For that to happen, exchanges and other service providers must update their software in order to make them compatible and allow to operate between Bitcoin addresses that have support for Taproot.

Users must begin to pressure wallet developers to adopt taproot and begin to benefit, among other things, from the privacy improvements that we have today thanks to this improvement. Francisco Calderón, developer and evangelist of the Bitcoin Lightning network.

Meanwhile, to protect his right to privacy in Lightning, Sergi Delgado recommends “having unannounced channels because these cannot be the target of balance probe attacks.”

However, the developer believes that the situation is more complex when it comes to path analysis. However, it explains that this type of attack can be contained with Point Timelock contracts (also known as “payment points” or PTLC). With them, you can send payments without trusting anyone by adding a random adjustment so that it cannot be discovered which payments belong to the same route.