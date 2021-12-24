From Apple they throw us some tips to be able to leave our Airpods as new, but be careful not everything goes for each part of your headset and its misuse could create a headache than another.

It may be time to clean your headphones, as you have noticed that they might look a bit dirty. However, we are talking about a very delicate hardware so it is not worth doing it in any way, since otherwise you could void the warranty and worse, spoil them.

Well, Apple has anticipated questions about how to properly clean a pair of AirPods and yes, there is one safe to clean these headphones, also applying to all versions of AirPods, including Pro and Max.

According to Apple, there are some disinfectants that are safe to clean AirPods: Clorox disinfectant wipes, isopropyl alcohol wipes, and 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipes. These products can be used to “gently clean the outer surfaces” of AirPods products, the company says.

Do not worry, these products are quite easy to find online or even in any supermarket in your country.

However, they also inform us that These products cannot be used to clean the ear pads of the AirPods Max and the knit mesh canopy, nor should they be used on the speaker mesh found on all three AirPods models and the EarPods.

Users must have be careful not to get moisture from the wipes into the openings of the productsIn addition, headphones and earphones cannot be submerged in any type of cleaning product.

To clean this area they advise mix a cup of water with 5 ml (a teaspoon) liquid detergent for clothes, for example. The mixture can be used with a lint-free cloth to “gently” rub the ear cushions and headband for one minute each, followed by cleaning with a cloth and water.

In turn, from this great company they tell us what we should not use to clean them, since we would be damaging them. This would be anything that contains bleach and hydrogen peroxide.

So now you know, if you want to give them a few more years of life and that at the same time it does not seem that you do not take care of them (with what they cost) there is no better advice than those that the developer company itself gives you. Follow it or not is up to you.