11/11/2021 at 16:01 CET

Marina Borràs

Enter the solid foods in the diet of babies raises many questions to mothers and fathers: When can I start giving Solid food? Are there some foods to start with? Why was it one way with the older one and now with the little one I see other recommendations?

The truth is that science advances, and the advice that the experts gave us a few years ago have changed compared to what they give us now. That is why it is likely that you are a bit confused with everything regarding this issue, that you wonder if you are doing it well or not, or that you get contradictory information. So to shed a little light on this topic, we are going to answer some of the most frequent questions about the transition to solid foods in the baby.

When to introduce complementary feeding

The Spanish Association of Pediatrics (AEPED), in its guide “Recommendations on complementary feeding & rdquor ;, explains that” to be able to eat foods other than milk, it is convenient that the body has the necessary maturation at the neurological, renal, gastrointestinal and immune levels & rdquor ;. For this reason, it is recommended to start passing the baby from milk to solids around 6 months of age.

The well-known pediatrician Lucía Galán agrees with the recommendation and adds that “it is not necessary to start with complementary feeding before 6 months, there is no benefit in it, so either in breastfeeding or artificial feeding, if the child is well and has a completely normal development, will continue with milk until 6 months, and then we can start with complementary feeding & rdquor ;.

How to tell if my baby is ready for solid foods

A baby is considered ready when he acquires the psychomotor skills to safely handle and swallow food. However, like any other development milestone, not all children will acquire it at the same time, although in general these changes usually occur around the sixth month. There are four indicator factors that our baby can start with solids. Is required:

Present an active interest in food The disappearance of the extrusion reflex (expelling non-liquid food with the tongue) Being able to pick up food with the hand and bring it to the mouth Maintain a supported sitting posture, that is, that he can remain seated without assistance.

What solid foods can a baby eat

There are no better foods than others to start with, although it is recommended to offer as a priority foods rich in iron and zinc, according to the AEPED. It is also recommended introduce food one by one, with intervals of a few days, to observe tolerance and acceptance and do not add salt, sugar or sweeteners, so that the baby gets used to the natural flavors of the food.

Lucía my pediatrician also points out that “from 6 months, children can eat practically everything, what happens is that sometimes they get bored because they are always eating the same thing & rdquor ;. For this reason, he recommends us to introduce new foods every 3 days, in order to also be able to observe the possible allergic reactions that occur when giving them a new food. In summary: nor give them all the foods at once, nor keep them for weeks with the same food.

The pediatrician encourages us to “vary, not only in flavors, but also in textures. As soon as he is with the purees, we can start giving him things that they can take by hand, or a mixed method: the puree and a piece of potato or broccoli, for example & rdquor ;. What we have to take into account is that “chewing is something that is trained, so little by little we have to make them chew work. That is, even if we start with the purees at 6 months, at 7 or 8 months we already have to start with small pieces of food so that your masseter muscles begin to work & rdquor ;, explains Lucía Galán.

What solid foods should not give to a baby

As Lucia my pediatrician progressed, “from 6 months, children can eat almost anything& rdquor ;. But then what are the foods they can’t eat?

Lucia lists the following: “Salt, sugar, honey, chard and spinach (large green leafy vegetables), emperor, pike, bluefin tuna (because they are large fish that have a lot of mercury), and whole or diced nuts (they can only be eaten if they are ground) & rdquor ;. The rest of the foods can be eaten all, remembering to make a gradual introduction every three days and, as the pediatrician points out, “without understanding infant feeding as something rigid & rdquor ;.