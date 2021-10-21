10/21/2021 at 9:01 AM CEST

He grabbed headlines and prominence in the act of tribute to Blue Division held in February in Madrid. Isabel Peralta then delivered a racist and fascist speech full of hate in which denigrated the Jews. “It is our supreme obligation to fight for Spain and for a Europe now weak and liquidated by the enemy, the enemy that will always be the same, although with different masks: the Jew. Because nothing is more certain than this statement: the Jew is the culprit “.

His speech ‘was heard by dozens of supporters who gathered to honor the fallen of the Blue Division on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of Krasny Bor, the battle of World War II, in which Spanish volunteers under Hitler participated. 2,000 Spanish soldiers died. While she recited his words with a certain theatricality, long silences and making aggressive gestures with her mouth when pronouncing some of the words, close to 300 people belonging to far-right parties such as the Spanish Falange or Europe 2000 they were silent.

That day a new fascist virtual muse was born. His speech toured far-right and neo-Nazi forums around the world. Among others, that of a German neo-Nazi party, Der III Weig (The Third Path), which still has an image and a news item of that tribute posted on its website.

Family and fascism

Isabel M. Peralta grew up in a house where politics was breathed. She is the daughter of an exedile of the PP of Seseña (Toledo), who was active in far-right formations, Former politician of the Alliance for National Unity, of La Falange and, as of 2005, of the PP, with which he ended up being a councilor in that town of Castilla-La Mancha. Although she has never wanted to say where she works, she left home when she began to win her most extreme songs. He stood up to his family and chose fascism.

According to his Linkedin profile, he began studying Anthropology at the Complutense University of Madrid last year 2019. His Twitter profile, suspended by the social network itself, has been plagued with cut messages racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic. Those problems have not stopped him. Nor that the prosecution charged him with a hate crime. On September 7, Peralta took a plane in Madrid to Dusseldorf, the capital of the Rhineland-Palatinate lander and one of the most powerful places the neo-Nazi party Der iii Weg (The Third Path). He had accepted the invitation of this neo-Nazi group to spend ten months with them, learn their propaganda and combat techniques, and then return to Spain.