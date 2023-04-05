“This is my first time casting me as the tall guy, and I’ve enjoyed every second of it”

This April 5 is the premiere of “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” and from Fayerwayer we had the opportunity to talk with several of the actors who gave voice to the characters: among them, Charlie Day, the voice of Luigi. In a double interview, where he was next to Chris Pratt (who voiced him to Mario), Charlie told us what it meant to him to be Luigi.

He was close to the character beyond having played video games when he was younger: in the pandemic he played “Luigi’s Mansion” with his son. This actor, who often plays nervous characters, never expected that his shaky voice would fit perfectly with the green-robed plumber. He also revealed to us that he loved being the “tall” character. And let’s just say it: many of us think that Charlie even has a physical resemblance to the character, despite being shorter than Chris Pratt.

Read the interview below…

Charlie, gamers already knew “Luigi’s wobbly voice” from “Luigi’s Mansion”. Was it difficult for you to convey Luigi’s fear in this dubbing?

In 2020, during the pandemic and lockdown, we played a lot of “Luigi’s Mansion” with my son. Then, “surprise” they offered me this role. An edgy character is something I’ve done a lot, and I feel very comfortable doing it. I think it would be much more difficult for me to make a tough or brave character.

How do you describe the brotherhood between Mario and Luigi that we see in the movie?

Powerful and very real. Making a video game is a challenge regarding the personality of the characters, and that is different in the movies. Here they delved into why we cared about each other, they showed us sweet moments from the past and many details of their relationship. They tell us “who these brothers are”, in 90 minutes, their dreams, their hopes, their family relationships and more.

What do you think about the fact that they are plumbers? They are working class heroes!

Yes it’s true. They are working class heroes and that is amazing.

Did you see the Mario movie in the 90’s?

(Chris looks at Charlie, Chris answers first, then Charlie.) No we didn’t see it, but I think a movie with live actors could be made. Yes, it could be done. The most complex thing would be the rainbow track scene, but suddenly with CGI. It would be very challenging. And doing that scene would be rude.

What do you think of easter eggs?

They are everywhere! Illumination knows all the details and they should make a list to find all the easter eggs, that would be great, maybe we’ll find one we don’t even know about. It would be a fun challenge.

The film takes place, partly in New York. You grew up there. Was there an influence of that on the accent you gave Luigi?

I can actually do various accents within the United States. But yeah, I felt a lot more comfortable knowing that I wouldn’t be British. There’s a lot of pressure in making a character as globally iconic as Luigi. You have to trust that the people who work with you are going to bring out the best in you. And also trust the reasons why they selected you.

