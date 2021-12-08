12/08/2021 at 1:42 PM CET

The coach of Barça, Carlos Ortega, described Thursday’s meeting at the Paris Saint Germain court as “one of the best that can be seen in the Champions League today.”

“We are facing a rival who arrives in a great moment of form,” he warned Ortega, aware that it will be “a very difficult encounter.”

“But we have prepared well and we will put all the meat on the grill to achieve a victory that is very important,” added the coach of the Barça team.

Ortega they know that “achieving one of the first two places in the group” is at stake and that, if they lose, it would be “expensive” for them to reach that second place.

The Barça coach insisted that they are “strong enough because of how long last season was”, but said he had no doubts that his players “are going to give their all in these last two games that remain before the break.”

For its part, Raul Gonzalez, PSG coach, acknowledged that matches against Barça, which he has not yet beaten since he sits on the Parisian bench, “are always great fights.”

“It is up to us to work hard in many aspects to be better in the last moments of the game. The support of our fans will also help us. They played a key role against Kielce when the game got tough,” he said.