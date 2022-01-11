We tell you all the details about this Mansory Marcedes-AMG G 63, a model that can be considered the ugliest G-Class ever made.

East Mercedes-AMG G63 customized by Mansory has almost 900 hp, but possibly it is the most horrible G-Class ever created. We tell you about all the modifications and the aesthetic details as exclusive as they have little taste that they have introduced.

My respect goes ahead to Mansory, a renowned German coach with plenty of prestige and quality based in Brand (Germany) and who has us accustomed to surprising models that are based not only on Mercedes vehicles, but also Aston Martin, Audi, BMW , Bentley, Bugatti, Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Lotus Cars, Rolls-Royce, Tesla …

But in this case we understand that he has been carried away by the indications of a sheikh with as much money as little taste for aesthetics or, possibly, with a certain color blindness problem to modify his Mercedes G-Class.

Specifically, as we told you, it is a Mercedes-AMG G63 built to commemorate the opening of a new showroom in Dubai.

Mansory has kept the propeller 4.0-liter biturbo V8, but increase the power to 887 hp and 1,200 Nm! pair. Although they do not specify anything at all about the benefits that it is capable of achieving with such a display of power.

If you take a quick look at the rear and don’t pay too much attention to the front or the inside you may not instantly burn your retinas. But as soon as you open the doors or pay attention to the exaggerated carbon fiber details, things get (literally) ugly.

It might seem that the appropriate thing for a city like Dubai, in which everything is luxurious and eye-catching, is to create a car as scandalous as this one, but it is that this Mansory Mercedes-AMG G63 P900 it is a car that makes you doubt everything.

The good part is that only three units like this have been made, the exterior of which is not the worst of the car, because the paint degraded from purple to black could even be considered in good taste for the Mercedes SUV.

What is not so popular is the excess carbon fiber or a custom hood so bulky that it seems that underneath it hides a stash of drugs. Not to mention the aerodynamic attachments that do not stick or glue in an SUV like this.

Perhaps the air ducts located in the side trim of the front bumper and whose purpose is to cool the brakes, as well as the additional lighting systems or even the exhausts with exit from the sides, could have a step.

The huge wheels, which are finished in matte black, aren’t bad either, but the usual Mercedes logos have been replaced with a custom badge showing the edge of the UAE border.

Although the real tragedy, as we already told you, begins when the doors open. Possibly, the design is fond of the Los Angeles Lakers, because if not that combination of purple and yellow is not relevant.

The right-side seats are purple with yellow accents, while the left-side seats are yellow with purple accents. Most everything else is finished in quilted yellow leather, while yellow speckled forged carbon (looks awful) is used on the steering wheel and all other interior trim pieces.

This article was published in Autobild by Enrique Trillo.