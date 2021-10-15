10/15/2021 at 10:51 AM CEST

.

The Newcastle united has become, overnight, a team with prospects of going down to the Championship, to be a contender for the Premier League in the next years. It is not a miracle or a fairy tale. It is Public Investment Fund (PIF), who with their 360,000 million euros it has made possible the creation of a new rich man in England.

But what is PIF? PIF is the investment and savings fund of the state of Saudi Arabia. His impressive fortune comes from Petroleum, an asset in which the Saudis are one of the world’s great powers, but in recent years they have decided diversify your investments before the future expiration of this energy source.

Other countries also have funds of this type to manage their fortunes, as is the case of Norway, with Norwegian Bank Investment Fund, which has a capital of more than one billion euros, and Abu Dhabi, that exceeds 700,000 million.

Newcastle, owned by PIF and two other investment funds

For the purchase of Newcastle, which is barely a pinch of 300 million in their bank account, they have contributed the 80% of the capital, Meanwhile he another 10% has been given by PCP, a British private investment fund, and the remaining 10% by RB Sports & Media, another investment fund. This supposes his immersion in football, after having already participated in important companies such as Disney, Uber and even in the pharmaceutical Pfizer. The United States has been one of the great recipients of Saudi wealth and four years ago, during a visit by Donald trump to Saudi Arabia, PIF communicated a investment of 40,000 million in infrastructures in the American country.

The visible head of the background is Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who was placed in charge by the Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman, son of the King of Saudi Arabia, six years ago. Graduate Harvard and golf lover, Rumayyan, who also holds a management position in UBER and he is president of the country’s oil company, Saudi Aramaco, He will delegate many of his duties within the club, but will serve as the non-executive chairman of Newcastle.

This relationship between PIF and the Saudi government is what creates friction and fear around the operation, no matter how much the Premier League confirm that you have received “legal evidence” that Saudi Arabia will not control Newcastle. Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, is in charge of the country’s government and is accused of having ordered the dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Istanbul in 2018.

The fulfillment of human rights, the great concern of Amnesty International and Alan Shearer

These facts, together with other human rights violations, have caused the rejection from organizations like International Amnesty, who has harshly criticized the Premier League. “Instead of allowing those implicated in human rights violations to enter English football just because they have money, We urge the Premier League to change its owner and president policies to take human rights into account. “reported AI, also concerned about how these countries are using sport to wash your image.

Neither an icon like Alan Shearer, all-time top scorer in the Premier League, he has them all with him when it comes to giving the go-ahead to the new owners of his team. “It is very important that Let’s not hide the issue of human rights under the rug. We have to reflect on it and highlight it, but they are a fund that has already invested in this country. It is a very big problem, but it is not the fault of the Newcastle fans, “Shearer said.

They must comply with the Financial Fair Play

Now, how is this going to change Newcastle sportingly? Fortunately for its competitors, the Financial Fair Play avoids that the short-term wastage of money is exaggerated and is that this rule allows clubs a maximum losses of about 120 million over three years. Of course, the measures have been relaxed due to the covid pandemic, so higher expenses may be justified if they are due to this crisis.

The management of Mike ashley, the owner of Newcastle for fourteen years and widely criticized for not investing, has caused the club to have some profit of 40 million euros in the last three seasons, so during the next year, if PIF wants it, the ‘Magpies’ could be left more than 150 million in signings.