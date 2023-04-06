This is the activity book of the characters that you can download for free

Did you see the Mario movie? And it is that “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” is filling theaters around the world, with Nintendo fans of different generations. And to celebrate it, from Universal Studios they gave free access to a nice book of activities and games from the movie.

The activity book features puzzles, board games, cut-outs and more from the movie’s characters. Join Mario, Toad and Peach on a great adventure to rescue Luigi from Bowser’s clutches and defeat him with the support of Donkey Kong and his friends.

You can download the PDF HERE!

We leave you some images of this gift from Universal Studios:

