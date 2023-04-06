Artificial Intelligence registered such advanced growth that scientists and technology experts have some concern about the scope that these mechanisms can have. They have already been able to replace humans in some work activities and many wonder how far they can go.

The fact of a machine dominating the human species has always been a thing of science fiction. However, with the advances that Open AI’s GPT Chat has shown or the ways in which systems like MidJourney’s work, that possibility starts to make a bit of sense.

Since ChatGPT became popular at the end of 2022, he began to be asked how he would dominate the human race. His response, in most cases, was by explaining that his goal has always been to be a tool for our species. It does not have the capabilities to control us in any way.

However, with the new updates, which ended up leading to ChatGPT-4 (work is already being done on 5), the responses have begun to have a different color.

A review published by the portal Week, exposes the post of a user who thought to ask ChatGPT how it would enslave humanity. His response, very accurate, worries about what he would be capable of doing.

First, Artificial Intelligence says that it would take control of utility systems such as electricity, water, and the production of food or medicine. With that, its indispensability is ensured since it would have elements for human survival in its possession.

In the same way, it would set up a surveillance system with the highest technology, to which it obviously has access, to monitor any movement that wants to neutralize it.

Finally, it would manage to control digital media and thus manipulate the information we consume on social networks and the Internet.