In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Having pets is a responsibility, and we must feed them several times a day in the best possible hygienic conditions, and sometimes due to lack of time we do not fill the cat or dog feeder with the necessary food so that they can be well fed.

Sometimes due to lack of time you cannot give your pets the food they deserve, and surely you are interested an automatic feeder capable of programming different servings of dry food so that the feeder is always full and both your dogs and cats can eat at any time, even if you are not at home and you have not taken them on a trip with their carrier.

This 4L capacity automatic pet feeder can be found for only 69.99 euros on Amazon, and is one of the most popular products in pet food.

This automatic feeder for dogs and cats can feed your pets at any time of the day for only 69.99 euros

This automatic feeder for pets at 69.99 euros you can receive it at home during the next few days, and it has a capacity of 4 l that can hold up to two kilos of dry food.

Best of all, thanks to the dedicated application that you can download for free, you can even program up to six automatic feedings per day, each meal giving between 1 to 15 servings, to feed your dogs and cats in the healthiest way.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

It also has a visual sealing cover so that you can see the dry food that is inside the appliance, being able to better manage the state of food storage.

On the other hand, when it comes to cleaning, it has a removable feeding tray, so you will not have problems washing it with a damp cloth or under the tap.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.