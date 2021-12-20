In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei’s new MateBook 14s brings you the latest in Intel Core i7 processors, plenty of RAM and storage, plus an incredible 2.5K touchscreen.

Christmas can be the perfect time to change laptops. Not only is it the time to prepare for next year, you can also take advantage of it to get products of all kinds on sale.

If you want to change your laptop right now, you have an incredible offer on this Huawei MateBook 14s, a computer with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 14-inch 2.5K touch screen and Windows 11.

You can already get it at one of its cheapest prices. In its green version you can save up to 150 euros and have it in your possession for only 1,149 euros with free shipping.

With a 2.5K screen, 90W fast charging and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, this is undoubtedly one of the best laptops of the moment, competing head-to-head with MacBook Pros.

But it is that Huawei makes it easier for you. If the reduction was not enough, they add three elements that will make you change your mind: 12 months of extended warranty, a Bluetooth mouse and the incredible Huawei FreeBuds Pro headphones. totally free.

This laptop has the best of the best in terms of components, such as an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD storage for all your files.

The screen is spectacular, with a size of 14.2 inches, 90Hz, 2.5K resolution (2520 x 1680 pixels) and a 3: 2 aspect ratio so you can view more content on web pages or documents.

It has the fastest connectivity, such as WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. But also with connections such as 2 USB-C ports that allow transferring data, connecting screens and charging the battery (one of them compatible with Thunderbolt 4), a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI port and a headphone connection.

Even the battery charge is fast, thanks to its 90W charger so that you have most of the battery charged in the shortest possible time and nothing stops you.

Huawei MateBook 14s is the perfect laptop for anyone who wants a very fast computer with a large screen. In addition to being light and easy to carry from one place to another.

Remember that you have until december 26 to get this Christmas offer for this MateBook 14s in green and with a Core i7 processor, for 1,149 euros and its 3 incredible gifts.

