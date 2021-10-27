NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA (October 26, 2021) – Two-time undefeated world champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez and his older brother, veteran contender José Benavídez, throbbed their respective fights before entering their hometown ring. on Saturday, November 13 live on SHOWTIME at a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Phoenix Footprint Center.

David will battle former champion José Uzcátegui in a super middleweight elimination contest in the event that will headline the event, while José faces Argentine Francisco Emanuel Torres in the night’s 10-round co-main event. The Benavidez brothers want to impress their hometown fans when they both make their long-awaited comeback on November 13, fighting in Phoenix for the first time since 2015.

Tickets for this event, which is promoted by Sampson Boxing and TGB Promotions, are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com.

This is what the Benavídez brothers and their father / coach José Benavídez Sr. had to say from their training headquarters in North Hollywood, California:

DAVID BENAVÍDEZ

“Everything has been wonderful. We’re doing 12-13 round sparring sessions and I run about six or seven miles every day. I’ve been working really hard and I already want November 13 to come to give people a great show.

“Uzcátegui is a tough competitor who knew how to be world champion, so I owe him that respect. I have great fights on my horizon, so I must prepare accordingly to face Uzcátegui.

“I feel that I am the best of the two. I am more skilled, faster and hungry for glory. It will be a night of glory for my team, I have the feeling that I will win by knockout.

“There are a lot of people in Phoenix who are excited about this fight. I am excited to return. This is the biggest fight of my career, and I’m ready for anything to come on November 13.

“We just focus on Uzcátegui, but of course there are even bigger fights for me in the future. If I win this fight, I will be the main candidate to face whoever wins between Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant.

“A hypothetical fight with Canelo would be huge for the super middleweight division, but first of all I have to win on November 13th.

“Right now I am only looking to face champions and former world champions. Whether it’s Canelo, Plant or Jermall Charlo, I feel like we’re going to end up facing each other at some point.

“Canelo vs. Plant is a great fight for the division. They both have a lot to prove, and those kinds of fights tend to bring out the best in all of them. There is a lot of glory at stake and a lot of pressure at the same time, so I think they will be at the best level they have ever had. I will be ready to face the winner.

“I’ve been a professional for eight years and I just want to play the biggest fights out there. I’ve worked hard to get to this level for a long time, and I want to test myself against the best to prove that I am the best super middleweight on the planet.

“Uzcátegui is strong and has the will to win, but I just think I’m more skilled. This is the kind of rival I need to put myself to the test. There is no doubt that it will be a war, and I will prevail. “

JOSÉ BENAVÍDEZ

“Being on the same card as my brother feels spectacular, and I will also be fighting again in the city that used to be my home. I will have a lot of support and I am excited to bring great joy to my fans.

“I needed to get away, but now I have a different mentality. I just want to keep fighting, training and being ready. I want to stay current on my way to the top of the super welterweight division.

“The procrastination gave me more time to train, to get stronger and be ready. I’ve made the most of it.

“I’m going to be an animal when it’s time to fight. I’m ravenous, ready to send a message after being away from the ring for years. That will be my goal on November 13.

“We have a great team. We got down and started this journey at the same time. We were learning day after day and that strengthened our bond. I wouldn’t be boxing if it weren’t for my team.

“I have many friends, family and fans who will come to see me fight on my return. That’s what really motivates me. It makes me happy that people still want to see me in the ring.

“I don’t know much about my opponent, and I honestly don’t care, since I’m going to take him down. No matter who is in front of me, I wish him luck.

“After my fight, which I will take care of finishing early, I will be ready to walk out to the ring with my brother and help him during his fight.

“I have been spending a lot of time with my wife and my two daughters during my sabbatical, since there were so many things that I could not be before. It has been wonderful, but now I am excited to be able to return and I have a lot to prove. “

JOSÉ BENAVÍDEZ SR. Father and Trainer of David and Joseph

“David looks very strong right now. He grows stronger as each fight goes by and he matures more and more. He’s just getting his true strength, so I think everyone will witness something spectacular on November 13th.

Words are not enough to describe how it feels to return to Phoenix as the coach of my two sons on this great show. It is something that I dreamed of achieving. Now it’s going to happen, and we’re super excited.

“I always have to keep making adjustments and growing as a coach. My duty is to understand that they are already grown men and I should no longer think of them as my little children. I always try to learn more and more to help them progress in their careers in the best way that I can.

“We are dedicating ourselves and sacrificing every day to give our people in Phoenix a great show. They will witness an exciting night, and I already want that moment to arrive ”.