12/23/2021 at 3:33 PM CET

Pilar Enériz

The company Blackview, recognized for its catalog of heavy-duty telephones, but not only for them, currently offers a variety of smart products, from laptops, headphones, smart watches and also tablets It should be noted that its latest models have been well received in the market, which has encouraged the brand to work on other equipment in the affordable price range, such as the Tab 6.

Tab 6 Features

The device, which provides 4G connectivity, has a screen of 8 inches and it is designed for students and for the non-intensive work environment. It stands out for being very compact and built with resistant materials, which helps to be less affected by falls and daily assaults. Another outstanding feature is its battery of 5580 mAh, which powers the T310 processor with Doke OS_P 2.0 system.

In terms of functionality, it is a alternative to mobile phones since it allows to carry out calls in with dual 4G support. The company also reports that it can be used as e-book reader, as it improves the screen size (a little larger) and is compatible with the Ebook mode. You can store thousands of books and search for information on the Internet with a larger screen and more storage space than an e-reader. The Tab 6 has 3GB of RAM, 32 of internal storage, and 128 of expandable storage.

It should also be mentioned that the model arrives with the Notes app that allows students to write or record the content of the classes, or take a photo of what is written on the board. Notes allows students to put their notes on one page or separate them without having to retype. Classes can also be saved in voice format.

It is sold in three colors: gray, blue and gold.

Possibilities

It is a tablet with a traditional design and hardware in which its 3 GB of RAM and its 4G-LTe modem stand out, which will allow you to connected continuously if using a SIM card. As an operating system we find the Doke OS_P 2.0 layer based on Android 11, with an exclusive mode to work as an Ebook, improving the reading of electronic books and PDF.

Processor, memory and capacity

The Blackview Tab 6 includes the Unisoc T310 SoC, a Quad Core manufactured with a processor ARM Cortex-A75 that reaches 2.0 GHz and a second group with 3 ARM Cortex-A55 cores that reach 1.8 GHz GHz speed. In terms of graphics, it presents a PowerVR GE8300 GPU, enough for educational or less intensive use.

Dispose of 3 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB of eMMc storage memory that can be expanded with micro SD cards up to 256 GB.

Specifications and connectivity

The screen is an 8-inch IPS touch screen with an HD + resolution of 1280 × 800 pixels. On the front it presents a 2 MP camera with microphone. The system is completed with a lens rear 5 MP.

Integrates WiFi connectivity aC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, radio and, as we have highlighted above, a 4G-LTe modem with Dual SIM. We also find a 3.5 mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port for data and battery recharging.

Assessment

Simple tablet but with excellent value for money for students or certain tasks in the workplace. It is easy to transport, it is super thin at 9.5mm thick. Adequate technical specifications for its function and powerful battery that provides optimal autonomy, about 6 hours.

Summary of benefits

Tab 6 is equipped with the UnisocT310 processor, which reduces power consumption and improves performance. Expandable memory.

It comes with dual SIM card slot and supports 4G Dual LTE and 5G WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless transmission.

As an operating system it has Doke OS 2.0 developed based on Android11.0, It offers an eSeamless xperience, precise device control, and customizable user interface with increased privacy protection.

Weighs 365 g, with a body thickness of 9 mm and can be easily held with one hand

It has a 1280 x 800 HD + IPS screen with 2 stereo speakers; built-in 5MP + 2MP camera, and supports face unlock, better protection of personal privacy.

Price

The new Blackview Tab 6 tablet can be purchased for around 118 euros.

Characteristics

Screen: 8 Inch Full Color FHD +

Resolution: 1280 x 800 px. HD +

Processor: Unisoc Tiger T310

Battery: 5580 mAh

RAM: 3 GB

ROM: 32GB

2 Mpx Front Camera

Rear Camera: 5 Mpx

Other features: Night mode; Parental control; Wifi; Bluetooth 5.0; and Dual SIM.