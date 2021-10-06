At the OCU they have analyzed 34 types of sliced ​​bread to clarify which is healthier and the most recommended brand.

Sliced ​​bread accompanies many breakfasts and snacks in our country. It usually likes to have it well toasted in the morning with coffee, but you will already know that not all types and brands are the same, but there are many differences And, for our health, it is convenient to choose well which one to buy.

In the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has selected 34 sliced ​​breads found in supermarkets to choose which is better and some conclusions are not too surprising, such as that whole grain or multigrain bread is better than white.

As we well know from other analyzes and comparisons of the OCU, they have taken into account multiple factors before preparing the conclusions. On this occasion they report that the appraised have been 12 whites with crust, 12 whole grains and 10 multigrain, as well as the aspects they have studied.

# Food We analyzed 34 samples of sliced ​​bread: whole grains and multigrain, the healthiest.

🍞Compared with a loaf of bread, the mold is a little more caloric, but it contains a little less salt and lasts cooler https://t.co/q8xfCRsPZi – OCU (@consumidores) October 4, 2021

According to reports, the OCU has verified the nutritional contribution, hygiene, texture, homogeneity of the slices, tendency to stale, labeling or sale price. In addition, they have used tasters to check how they taste when buying them and on the best before date.

As published in La Vanguardia, there is the curious circumstance that the bread that has obtained the best average is not the healthiest as it contains added sugars and refined vegetable fats. So they recommend that you opt for whole grain or multigrain breads.

Anyway, these have been the best valued sliced ​​breads:

Large white mold bimbo (76 points) Bimbo Silhouette 100% whole grain 8 cereals (74 points) Mold bimbo 51% whole wheat flour (73 points) Panrico 100% wholemeal flour with no added sugar (73 points) Hacendado (Mercadona) 100% Whole Wheat Family Bread (73 points) The Aldi Oven White Sliced ​​Bread (72 points) Casado Whole wheat bread with sunflower oil (72 points) The Aldi Oven 12 cereals and seeds (72 points) Dulcesol White bread (72 points) Lidl La Cestera Whole Wheat (71 points)

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

We can verify that the differences are not very marked and that supermarket white label breads compete perfectly with the best known names, such as Bimbo or Panrico.

In short, an analysis of the OCU that can be interesting if we want to vary our habits and seek a diet as healthy as possible.