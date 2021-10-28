10/28/2021

On at 21:04 CEST

Framing in group B, that of ‘death’, after the draw held on October 28, the Spanish team must demonstrate its full potential against Germany, Denmark and Finland.

THE EXPECTED DEBUT

The European Championship will kick off on July 6 with the match between the hosts, England, and Austria at Old Trafford (20:00 CET). However, the Spanish team will have to wait until the third day of competition, on July 8, to debut. It will be against the Finns at the Stadium MK, in Denbigh, Milton Keynes district, and with a capacity of 30,500 seats.

GERMANY: WORST ENEMY

The most anticipated and, at the same time, feared match will be against the German team. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team He has already won eight Euro Cups and is one of the favorite teams, together with the Netherlands, to climb to the top of the podium. The meeting will be two days later, on July 12 at 8:00 p.m. (CET), on Brentford Community Stadium, a stadium with capacity for 17,250 fans, located to the east of London.

In this same scenario, Jorge Vilda’s team will have another very important appointment against Denmark, the current runners-up in the competition, on July 16 at 20:00 (CET).

THE FINAL PHASE

The first two teams from each of the four groups, they will qualify to play the quarterfinals, which will be played between July 20 and 23. Each game will be played at the Brigthon & Hove Community, Brentford Community, Leigh Sports Village and New Yock Stadium stadiums. The semi-finals, one on July 29 and the other on July 30, will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield and Stadium MK in Milton Keynes respectively. The great and long-awaited final will be on Sunday July 31st at 17:00 (CET) at Wembley.

The Spanish team will not be able to relax and will have to play a more than excellent role in this group stage from the first moment. In his last participation in the Eurocup, in the year 2017 disputed in the Netherlands, could not make it to the quarter-finals after losing in the penalty shootout to Austria (5-3).