The Acer Chromebook 311 is one of the cheapest laptops you can buy right now and it comes with free shipping on Amazon.

Christmas is a good time to give gifts and if you want a student, especially the little ones, to have their first computer as a Christmas gift, now you have a perfect opportunity with this Acer Chromebook laptop.

Its about Acer Chromebook 311, one of the cheapest you can buy right now. This 11.6-inch rig will only cost you 179 euros with free shipping.

Is about a discount of 80 euros for a small and simple laptop, which is perfect as a first computer for the little ones.

This Chromebook 311 has a 11.6 inch screen with HD resolution, a MediaTek 8183 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Being a Chromebook we are talking about a laptop that relies on the Chrome browser for pretty much everything. Also to save files in the cloud, in services like Google Drive, Dropbox or OneDrive.

It has a webcam to make video calls, important when even the little ones have to make calls with the school.

Chrome OS is a fast operating system that is practically free of viruses or malware, and it also updates regularly in the background so you don’t have to do practically anything. That is why it is a perfect laptop for students, they can use it every day without problem and even with parental limitations.

It is one of the cheapest Chrome OS computers that you can find right now on Amazon, much more than the cheapest Windows laptops.

It is a great opportunity as a Christmas gift, for 179 euros with shipping that guarantees will arrive before Christmas.

